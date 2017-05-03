Festival of Fame

By Mariah Kline

It’s no accident that the Kentucky Derby is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports. However, the celebrations leading up to those two minutes are what makes the celebration a phenomenon. The excitement of the big race and the Kentucky Derby Festival permeates beyond state lines and even brings guests from around the world. Though Kentuckians enjoy it immensely, the experience attracts some of the most famous names from Hollywood and beyond.

This year, our city will welcome figures such as Tom Brady, Katie Couric, Tracy Morgan and more, all of whom will be attending the famous Barnstable Brown Party. Stars such as Justin Hartley from the hit show “This Is Us,” basketball player Damion Lee and several cast members from Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” will all be taking part in KDF events. Dolvett Quince from “The Biggest Loser” will be serving as the grand marshal of the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade. Celebs from all areas of the entertainment industry come from far and wide to spend a long weekend at galas, parties and the race itself.

“We’ve been working with some of the same publicists for many years and we find that their talent has such a good time that they go back and spread the word about the Kentucky Derby Festival,” says Stacey Robinson, executive vice president and chief of staff at KDF. “We are finding that the celebrities want to spend more time in Louisville during the week of the Festival and some of them even join us for other events.”

One of the celebs who will be taking part in the festivities is actor Jonathan Kite, who is best known for his role on the highly successful CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls.” While his character on the show is known for being crass and inappropriate, he’s actually a gentleman who loves collecting antiques, sampling bourbon and returning to Louisville whenever he gets the chance. Over the phone, Kite dished about why he loves the city and all things Derby.

“I’m a big fan of tradition and ceremonies in American culture,” he says. “Derby feels very Americana to me, and my favorite thing about it is the tradition that everyone adheres to. People wear their Sunday best, there’s a lot of excitement in the air and no one knows how the race is going to turn out.”

Kite also enjoys touring the riverboats and, like a local, tasting a few bourbons. His favorites include Blanton’s and Four Roses, and during his last Derby visit, he was fortunate enough to meet the master distiller of Four Roses, who gave him a signed bottle of their small batch recipe. As for his favorite memories from the track, Kite recalls a year when he gambled alongside fellow actor David Arquette.

“I remember thinking that he seemed really well-informed so I decided I’d start gambling like him,” Kite says. “Then we lost three or four straight races in a row so I asked him what kind of tips he was getting or what strategy he was using. It turned out he had no strategy and was just guessing at random.”

While he will not be employing the Arquette method again, Kite is excited to place his bets and hopefully win big this year. He’s also looking forward to attending some of KDF’s events and catching up with Louisville friends he’s made from previous years. Kite and other celebrities who celebrate the Derby prove that the big race impacts people from all over the world and all walks of life. Derby holds a certain significance, however, to those individuals who are chosen to represent our great state. Miss Kentucky Laura Jones, who certainly embodies the spirit of the Bluegrass, spoke with The V-T about why Derby is important to her.

“I grew up taking care of horses on a farm for many years, so I’m definitely a horse fanatic,” she says. “I’ve never actually been to the Derby before so I’m excited to have more of a role in it this year.”

Jones will additionally be attending the Great Steamboat Race and Celebrity Day at the Downs as well as judging the floats at the Pegasus Parade. Though her time as Miss Kentucky will be coming to an end this summer, she’s excited to represent her home state during the Derby Festival and live out the dream that she so diligently pursued.

“To know that I’m representing the state that I call home and be known as Miss Kentucky is such an honor,” she says. “It’s been a 10-year-long dream for me, and I still pinch myself because I can’t believe it.”

It’s exciting to think that famous faces will soon be walking the streets of Louisville, but the anticipation of Derby is thrilling in itself. Whether it be attending the A-list parties or taking part in any of KDF’s activities, Louisvillians are beyond fortunate to live in a city known for this incredible celebration.

A Festival for the Community

The Kentucky Derby Festival brings to mind Thunder Over Louisville, the Pegasus Parade and dozens of other fun events that only occur this time of year. While most everyone knows about these activities, fewer people know about the KDF Foundation and the significant impact it has on our city.

The Foundation began in 1998 and has worked tirelessly each year to grow and improve. Their annual charitable impact now hovers around $300,000. A large part of that impact stems from their charity running program in which organizations raise money by sending individuals to run in the KDF Marathon and miniMarathon. The Foundation operates a free training program that physically prepares runners for the race and provides the web infrastructure so those individuals can collect donations via email and social media.

“I really see it as a planting of seeds that can become a large tree,” says Jeff English, president of the KDF Foundation. “By facilitating the raising of thousands of dollars, we get to see these very deserving charities give back and help the community at large.”

Around 30 groups, including Gilda’s Club, Home of the Innocents, Family and Children’s Place and more took part in the race this past weekend. While the grand total is still being calculated, English says the amount raised with their efforts easily eclipses $150,000.

KDF also works with schools to produce academic competitions, an art show and a spelling bee, which awards over $20,000 in scholarships. Around 200 students competed in this year’s academic quiz bowl competition, and over 500 submitted work for the art show. This year, KDF collaborated with JCPS to produce the Robo Rumble Tournament for STEM robotics students, which feeds into the national competition in which local students can compete for even larger scholarships.

The Foundation also awards small grants to assist local organizations or individuals in furthering their work in the community. This includes the Silver Horseshoe Award that is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve others. This year’s $5,000 award was presented to the Muhammad Ali Center at the annual They’re Off! Luncheon. Past recipients include the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, West Louisville Performing Arts Academy and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

While the Foundation is most active this time of year, they host smaller scale fundraisers throughout the year as well. In June, they will host a Night At Vincenzo’s, where guests are treated to dinner, cocktails and cooking demonstrations. In August, they will begin their training courses for next year’s marathon and will host a Texas Hold ’Em Tournament in the fall. Those who wish to give to the Foundation can do so by participating in any one of these events. For those who would rather donate their time, English recommends working with an event that holds the most interest for you.

“Start by finding your passion,” he says. “We have 4,000 volunteers who help us out every year, and many of them started out as attendees who really loved one of the activities we provide.”

It would be easy to assume that the KDF Foundation’s fundraising efforts would go toward the expenses of one of their large-scale events; however, the reality is that their work has affected dozens of local causes and thousands of individual people. As we enjoy the festivities this time of year, it’s important to remember their mission and how a celebration as significant as Derby can also be used as a way to help others. VT