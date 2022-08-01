As Publisher of THE VOICE TRIBUNE, my tenure has been exhilarating to say the least. However, I recognize it is time to move onto another adventure as of SEPTEMBER 1, 2022. The August issue will be our last. This has been a very challenging and gut-wrenching decision to make. Several factors have influenced this decision, and I would like to share them with you. Over the past several years my husband and CFO of our publication, Steve Humphrey, and I have invested an enormous amount of time and money to sustain The VOICE TRIBUNE. These efforts have been fueled by our passion to continue publishing what is considered our city’s iconic magazine. Covid has impacted our industry and in an effort to support local businesses we lowered our advertising rates. As we monitored the revenue stream / cash flow and continued to receive price increases from our printer for paper and ink supply, and increases in rent, payroll, etc., we had to conclude that we could no longer sustain the business without continued and increasing personal subsidies. Thus, it is unavoidable that we will be closing The VOICE TRIBUNE as of AUGUST 31, 2022.

It has been my honor and privilege to publish and deliver The VOICE TRIBUNE to our beautiful community monthly. Every member of our team brings incredible talent to the production of each issue and for that I am forever grateful. And without you, our readers and advertisers, we could not have done what we have done so well. Your loyalty and consistent support have been invaluable, and for that, we thank you. We kindly request your cooperation in helping settle all outstanding accounts as soon as possible.

The Editor in Chief of Sophisticated Living Magazine and friend, Bridget Williams, will be working with me over the next few weeks to provide an outlet for our advertisers. She will also be a source for any future media sponsorships and event coverage we have scheduled. Please reach out to Bridget at bridget@slmag.net.

It has been a delight working with you. Again, we would like to say thanks to you and all those people who have worked with us. If you have any questions concerning the closing of the company, you can contact me via email. Your patience is appreciated as we move through this process.

It’s been one heck of a ride that I will always cherish.

Please join us August 3, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Yew Dell Gardens for the August issue launch event. We would like to enjoy the evening as a farewell celebration.

Sincerely yours,

Janice, Publisher of THE VOICE TRIBUNE

“I have not failed. I’ve just found ten thousand ways that won’t work.”

Thomas Edison