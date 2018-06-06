Design Comes to Life

Story by Allison Jones

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

In search of a new home, Tom Roberts found the ideal space in Shelbyville, Kentucky. While in need of some TLC, Tom could see the potential that this ranch home had to offer. Architecturally intriguing – with interesting ceiling angles and a modern design – he connected with interior designer Skye Squires of Barry Wooley Designs to assist with implementing his creative vision.

“When Tom and I first met, we bonded over our similar tastes when drawing up the plans to bring this home to life,” Skye shared as she stood in the newly renovated kitchen. “He loves a contemporary look, so each room very much represents his taste. We chose cabinets from Medallion Cabinetry in a sleek, black finish. It complements the marble countertops nicely.”

Stylish bar chairs line the expansive island, which features a waterfall edge marble counter illuminated by striking pendant lights from Curry & Company. The custom hood – in a drywall finish as opposed to a standard stainless steel – adds symmetry to the room. Skye chose a textured backsplash that provides an artistic element to the space. A Japanese-inspired drum chandelier, also from Curry & Company, lingers over the table, which boasts a stainless steel base and rustic wood top with a glass overlay. The custom, leather, channel-back banquette embraces the table.

Modern art decorates the faux snake skin, grasscloth wallcovering. “There was an odd area in the room that we reworked,” Skye explained. “It was dead space, so we customized it into a pantry, making it functional. It is a very bold statement that adds to the room.

“The unique part of the dining room was the original wood divider that defines the space from the entryway,” she continued. “We kept it and added new décor. Tom is not a formal person, so we opted to play off of the informal and formal feel.” A contemporary chandelier, which has a gunmetal finish accentuated with frosted glass, acts as a piece of art. “That is why everything else is minimal – to allow the lighting to have the spotlight.”

Two custom art pieces dress the walls. Chairs in an oatmeal, woven fabric surround the plaster-top table from Bernhardt Furniture Company. A textured tone-on-tone rug highlights the wood floors, original to the home, that were sanded down and stained in a gray wash.

“We repainted the fireplace, but kept the black marble surround, which was original to the home. I ended up playing off of that in the guest bathroom and the bar area,” Skye explained as she stood in the great room. Vibrant art found by Tom hangs above the mantel. “The ceiling lines are so beautiful and interesting that we really wanted them to shine, so this ultra-modern chandelier was the perfect addition.” Pops of color accentuate the cream, leather sofas paired with a boxy tufted club chair that form a cozy seating area. “We customized the space since it was previously broken up. There was a tiny bar in the corner, so we brought it out so it feels more a part of the room.” Custom Lucite bar stools are tucked under the Cambria countertop with a waterfall edge.

“When reworking the bar, Tom was interested in doing something different,” she said. “We used a triangular, infinity design along with integrating the black marble tile. It was a challenge due to all of the glass and tile cuts that needed to be done.” Stylish sconces from Visual Comfort brighten the oak shelves, which were stained to match the floor.

“We completed the master bedroom first,” she recalled. “This became his sanctuary as we worked on other areas of the home.” Colorful art – pieces painted by his friend specifically for this room – brighten the Hale Navy walls. Pillows adorn the boxed tufted sofa. A leather, tufted bench finds a place at the foot of the bed. Modern sconces are showcased on the wall while nightstands with an elegant inlay lend a touch of glamour to the room. A console from John Richard Furniture adds an element of surprise to the space.

“This originally started small and then just kept growing,” Skye shared about the master bathroom. The expansive shower features shower heads with individual controls and a modern floating tub, all in one area and enclosed by glass. Marble walls and floors add to the sophisticated tones while a patterned, tile stripe provides a focal point. Linear drains were added to continue the clean lines that are found throughout the home. Floating double vanities feature lighting underneath. A teakwood custom divider built by Kevin Skinner, a local carpenter, provides an element of privacy.

“The project has been so enjoyable for me,” Skye smiled. “Tom and I are both perfectionists, so we worked well together. It was fun to be able share my creative thoughts and ideas so freely and see the vision come to life.” V

Skye’s Design Go-tos

Barry Wooley Design

Curry and Company – Lighting

River City Glass & Mirror

Bernhardt Furniture Company

Wolf Glass & Paint Company – New Albany

Visual Comfort

Medallion Cabinetry

One Kings Lane

John Richard Furniture

Kevin Skinner – Louisville-based carpenter

Skye’s Color Palette

Benjamin Moore Hale Navy – master bedroom

Benjamin Moore Museum Piece – great room, dining room and kitchen

PPG Gibraltar Gray – great room fireplace, entryway ceiling accent

Benjamin Moore Winter Feather – first floor guest bedroom, study off of the kitchen

Benjamin Moore Black Magic – guest bathroom