Check it Out

January 30, 2020

On Santiago:   Isaia plaid sport coat, $4,495; light grey Sasso turtleneck, $350; dark rinse SMN jeans, $229, available at Rodes For Him. Shoes from model’s personal collection. On Kristina: BA&SH Pola shirt, $235, available at Rodeo Drive. Talbots dress, $28; Elliott Lauren cream pants, $42; Journee Collection pumps, $16; earrings, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Belt and headband from stylist’s personal collection.

 

Photography: Andrea Hutchinson

Styling: Miranda McDonald

Contributing Stylist: Liz Bingham

Styling Assistants: Hilda CarrChloe Games and Mariah Kline

Photo Assistant: Jessa Mayhew

Hair and Makeup:

NOVA Salon & Spa: Alexis Apanewicz and Alexandra Dunne

Models: Santiago Arenas HenaoLynne Mueller and Kristina Russ (COSMO Models)

Location: Louisville Free Public LibraryDowntown Branch

On Kristina: Milly skirt, $38, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Silk scarf, $32; Prada patent Mary Jane shoes, $128, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Shirt from stylist’s personal collection.

On Santiago: Isaia plaid sport coat, $4,495; light grey Sasso turtleneck, $350; dark rinse SMN jeans, $229, available at Rodes For Him.

On Lynne: Zara tropical print dress, $38; J. Crew striped turtleneck, $28; Prada patent Mary Jane shoes, $128, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Glasses from model’s personal collection.

On Kristina: Banana Republic jacket, $38; earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. J. Crew white shirt, $18; J. McLaughlin skirt, $36; available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Undershirt from stylist’s personal collection.

On Santiago: Canali blazer, $1,695; Hudson 5 pants, $185, available at Rodes For Him. Turtleneck from model’s personal collection. On Kristina: Amanda Uprichard dress, $238, available at Rodeo Drive. Shirt and beret from stylist’s personal collection.

On Lynne: Lipstick print dress, $22, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.

On Kristina: Chamberlain blazer, $473; Margot high-rise pants, $165, available at Rodeo Drive. Juicy Couture blouse, $28; earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.