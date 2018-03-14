A Celebration of Arts Impact

Churchill Downs, Fund for the Arts and Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Collaborate for Third Annual Awards in the Arts

Story by Remy Sisk

Photos by Antonio Pantoja

Heading into its third year, there is no question that Awards in the Arts is one of the city’s most beloved, anticipated and significant annual events. The collaborative effort of Churchill Downs, Fund for the Arts and the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation is staged on Opening Night at Churchill Downs the Saturday prior to the Kentucky Derby. This year’s iteration will take place April 28, and while the event is indeed an important fundraiser for the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at Fund for the Arts, it is much more than that; it is, in fact, one of the greatest celebrations of this city’s artistic community and an indication of the future of the arts in Louisville.

Awards in the Arts was born out of true synergistic collaboration in 2016. Fund for the Arts had already been in talks with Churchill Downs to use Opening Night as an artist showcase of sorts, where different artists of all kinds would be present in every area of the track, making arts experiences genuinely interactive for event attendees. Meanwhile, the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation was looking to host a signature annual event, and as one of the foundation’s primary focuses is the arts, they became part of the night as well. With their partnership, the VIP experience in the Stakes Room – the awards themselves – was created as both a major fundraising opportunity and an elegant way to honor artistic leaders in our community.

Outside of the Stakes Room, per the Fund for the Arts’ and Churchill Downs’ original concept, are still some of the greatest artists from across the city doing what they do best: creating art. That includes musicians, actors, painters, bourbon barrel artists – the list goes on. Spearheading this initiative of artist inclusion is Mo McKnight Howe, owner of Revelry Boutique Gallery. As artist coordinator for Awards in the Arts, Howe reviews the proposals from various artists to be a part of the night and programs who will be present and where each artist will set up on site. This is her third year in the position, and she is exceedingly passionate about the artists’ presence for myriad reasons.

“First of all, we want to show the people who are there for Awards in the Arts what they are giving their dollars to through Fund for the Arts and the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation,” Howe explains. “Additionally, having these artists there is education. A lot of people who go to the track and bet on horses maybe haven’t seen Shakespeare, maybe haven’t seen the ballet, maybe haven’t seen an artist paint a mural live.

So for them to be able to have this experience of education in the arts and see that these are local people in our community doing Shakespeare or painting amazing murals, it’s really eye-opening and gets the arts in front of people who maybe just don’t think about regularly engaging with the arts. Then, it’s also a huge economic opportunity for the artists.”

Indeed, as Fund for the Arts is paying the artists present for Opening Night, it’s an authentic step toward giving local artists more opportunities to be paid to create. JP Davis, Fund for the Arts senior vice president, agrees with the importance of financially compensating artists: “Obviously, there’s an entertainment element and the exposure and recognition is important, but from a Fund for the Arts standpoint, we want artists to understand how valued they are,” he asserts. “Also, frankly, we pay all the artists, and we want to create more opportunities for artists to make money.”

Howe attributes much of this possibility to Churchill Downs, which has allowed itself to be a canvas for the singular event and illustrated true support for local artists. “Part of what I do at Revelry is try to find more economic opportunities for artists because it’s hard to make a living solely as an artist,” Howe says, “but that’s changing because large corporations like Churchill Downs are starting to open up their doors to us and say, ‘We want you here because we value what you do.’”

In fact, the arts have become a deliberate point of inclusion for Churchill Downs, and this event and collaboration have, in many ways, been clear indicators of this initiative’s success. “Several years ago, Churchill Downs identified the arts as one of our strategic corporate charitable initiatives,” describes Churchill Downs Incorporated Director of Community Relations Tonya Abeln. “We’re fortunate to host this innovative event in the Stakes Room with 750 guests, which honors organizations and individuals that make Louisville’s arts community extraordinary.

By extension of that, we have the opportunity to celebrate local and emerging talent throughout the entire track that night by welcoming artists, performers, craftspeople and cultural groups to demonstrate their work and entertain our guests. Mo McKnight Howe… She does an exceptional job of working with the staff at Churchill Downs to program a stellar, fresh and diverse evening of entertainment, which last year, featured over 200 artists around the track.”

Davis also offers that Churchill Downs’ burgeoning commitment to the arts is not only important for the corporation and its brand but also for the longevity of Louisville’s arts scene. “Churchill Downs knows that Louisville will continue to grow and be strong as a region if we continue to invest in arts and culture,” he maintains. “I think they understand that artists fuel the soul of the city and help recruit visitors, residents and talent. As they think about their own business and how they want to grow as a company, I think they know that Louisville has to be great, too. And so, they’ve not just recognized that but have invested in it in a big way, and we are so grateful to continue collaborating with them for the third year on this event.”

Ultimately, it’s imperative to keep in mind where the proceeds from Awards in the Arts are going. Led by Executive Director Meredith Lawrence, the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation has two main aspirations: to empower organizations that fulfill children’s vital needs and to empower organizations that drive arts awareness and participation. Fund for the Arts is the foundation’s partner for its efforts in the latter, and the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at Fund for the Arts is consequently the beneficiary of Awards in the Arts. This fund supports arts organizations around the city and is centered on access, education and excellence.

“I’m so thankful to Fund for the Arts for collaborating with us on one of the primary focuses of our foundation,” says Meredith Lawrence. “Their fundraising expertise is unmatched, and through our partnership, we are able to effect change in Louisville’s arts community that is not only truly amazing but also unprecedented. Awards in the Arts is a one-night celebration where we are proud to honor and showcase the artists that breathe life into this city, but our dedication to increase the sustainability and robustness of arts in this community is a year-round endeavor.”

Though it’s clear that the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and Fund for the Arts are committed all year long to supporting the growth of the arts within the city, Awards in the Arts has certainly made a significant impact on their goals. “This event has generated $650,000 net in new revenue in two years,” Davis says. “And going into our third year, we’re hoping to net $500,000, so in our third year, we could break over $1 million in new revenue for the community.”

From a Churchill Downs perspective, the event has increased Opening Night attendance by 16 percent in 2016 and an additional nine percent in 2017. As a result, Churchill Downs’ focus on the arts continues to gain more strength as the years go on. “The success of this partnership has inspired us to incorporate local artists and arts organizations into our programming whenever and however we can,” Abeln emphasizes. “Of course, we want people to come on Opening Night to kick off the spring meet and Kentucky Derby week, but we also want them to return throughout the season with that same enthusiasm. We have some exciting arts partnerships to showcase for Downs After Dark, Thurby and Breeders’ Cup this year, so stayed tuned for those announcements.”

Undeniably, Awards in the Arts has served as a totally unique impetus for all three of these organizations to do more good for the arts community than ever before. The power of this remarkable collaboration has yielded possibility that Louisville has never seen. It seems indubitable that as it continues to grow and develop over the years, individual artists and arts organizations will only feel more supported, allowing them to explore their resplendent and untapped potential.

“For many, winning, participating in or even attending the Kentucky Derby is a lifelong dream,” Abeln says. “It inspires greatness and excellence, and the arts can inspire in that same way. As cliché as it sounds, ‘If you see it and believe it, then you can achieve it.’ We want our community to feel that hope and inspiration beyond the first Saturday in May. One of our partners for Awards in the Arts, the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, is founded by a Louisville girl who was able to turn that spark into a flame and reach the ultimate achievement for her art, defying odds as tough as winning the Kentucky Derby. We support the work of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund and Fund for the Arts to keep those dreams alive for our youth in Louisville and in Kentucky.”