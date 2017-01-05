Best Parties of 2016

Best Party of the Year

Speed Museum Opening Gala

After three years of being closed for renovation and expansion, the staff at the Speed Art Museum perfected the art of throwing sophisticated, innovative and entertaining events this year and proved that the newly reopened museum was the perfect place to throw a party. This year’s Speed Museum Opening Gala (previously known as Speed Ball) was long awaited, highly anticipated and filled from the Contemporary to the Kentucky Collections with the best dressed party-goers of the season. They followed that grand affair with their Public Opening, which was 30 hours of free non-stop events and activities that we, in fact, award as our Longest Party of the Year. The Museum topped off their year of phenomenal party-throwing with the Eighth Annual Patron Circle Party: Art & Sole. The suggested sneaker attire coupled with live graffiti art and break dancing flash mobs make it our Coolest Party of the Year.

Best PartyPerformances

Carnevale

Besides attending an elegant affair in support of Kentucky Opera, guests at Carnevale were treated to a special preview of the upcoming season, which featured the classic “Showboat.” We hear that this year’s theme is based on a Venetian Carnevale and will be quite a spectacle with CirqueLouis and a performance by Jeceroy Arthur (1200).

Best Theme Party

Lobster Feast

When you gather a group of actors and theater enthusiasts for a costume party, you can expect full participation, and Actors Theatre never disappoints in delivering the most over-the-top, hilarious and dramatic party of the year with Lobster Feast. The theme “Happily Ever Actors” may have been one of their best themes yet with an Enchanted Forest, Rabbit Hole Lounge and Beanstalk Ballroom. This year on February 4, they will take us back to warmer climates with a theme of “The Beach Ball.”

Best Dressed Crowd

Wine Women & Shoes

When a “Best in Shoe” award is up for grabs, you can bet the women of Louisville are going to put their best fashion foot forward. Throw in the opportunity to be served wine by some of the city’s most notable fellas known as “The Shoe Guys,” to support the phenomenal cause of Family Scholar House and we are happy to kick up our shoes for this cause.

Best Traditional Event

Fillies Derby Ball

The time-honored tradition of the Fillies Derby Ball transports you to another place and time. Besides the traditional spinning of the wheel to determine the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen, the induction of Knights and Dames to the Royal Court of Pegasus is a unique ceremony to behold.

Best Fashion Show

Louisville Bespoke

When Gil Holland elects to support a new project, you can be sure success will follow. Louisville’s fashion elite and creative community rallied around his newest endeavor, Louisville Bespoke, for a fashion show held at a new Design Terminal in a warehouse space in the Portland neighborhood. This was a fashion show that didn’t try too hard and for that reason was right on trend.

Best Outdoor Event

Field & Fork

Not even the threat of a downpour could dampen the spirit of this unique fundraiser benefiting The Parklands of Floyds Fork. Located at The Brown-Forman Silo Center in Turkey Run Park, the evening began with cocktails in the Hockensmith Barn followed by a three-course meal in a tent on the lawn. Ultimately, the afterglow of the rain resulted in one of the loveliest sunsets of the year.

Best Live Entertainment

Pinktober + Pink Prom

This year’s collaboration of Pinktober and Pink Prom resulted in a mega event at The Gillespie. With performances by Simple Plan and A Great Big World, guests were treated to hours of top-quality entertainment and an epic dance party.

Best Tasting Event

Signature Chefs Auction

Arrive hungry and with a tasting plan when attending this culinary extravaganza for March of Dimes. Otherwise you might miss the most delicious dishes by 30 of Louisville’s most celebrated chefs. When Volare’s Josh Moore rallies his closest chef friends for a cause, it is always a gastronome’s paradise.

Best Kickoff Party

Awards in the Arts Cocktail Reception

Gary and Karen Lawrence opened their home to guests of the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, Fund for the Arts and Churchill Downs to kick off the much-buzzed-about Awards in the Arts. The inaugural event, held on Opening Night at Churchill Downs, attracted the who’s who of the city and is sure to become a staple on the Derby social schedule.

Best Luncheon

Butterflies in Motion

It’s not every day that you see the Queen of Hearts, students from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and Cher from “Clueless” entering The Brown Hotel at lunchtime but when you do, you can be assured that supporters of Heuser Hearing Institute are up to something fun. In only its second year, this inventive fundraiser encourages table hosts to decorate their table based on a movie theme while guests dress accordingly. With some of the most creative board members in town, the decor is wildly competitive and the wardrobe is sometimes just wild.

Sweetest Party – Desserts First

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana celebrated the 10th anniversary of their delectable gathering that challenges local chefs to create original desserts using the well-known Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient.

Most Hollywood Affair – Louisville Film Society Oscar Watch Party

You could be photographed with an actual Oscar (thanks Jennifer Lawrence) while watching the Oscars. It doesn’t get more Hollywood than that.

Best Dress Code – KMAC Couture

The dress code requesting “shades of white” inspires a creative wardrobe among the crowd and truly puts the artists’ fashion creations front and center on the orange carpet for the fashion show.

Best Party on the Water – The Great Steamboat Race

It’s not an easy ticket to get, but once you climb aboard the Belle of Louisville, you are rolling down the river straight into Thurby. No one actually cares who wins as you race the Belle of Cincinnati, but it is a ton of fun to wave to the hundreds of fans who flood the banks to cheer you on as you sip your first sun-drenched Julep of the week.

Best Birthday – The 100

The 100 at the Speed culminated Louisville Collegiate School’s historic Centennial celebration that brought together current and past parents, trustees, alumni, faculty and staff of the prestigious school.

Best Reboot – Kentucky Derby Museum Gala

One of the most distinguished events of the Derby season, the 30th anniversary seemed to breathe new life into the gala that started with a cocktail reception in The Mansion at Churchill Downs before progressing to the Museum for the remainder of the evening.

Best Celebrity Sightings – Barnstable Brown Gala

It’s a special place where you can watch Richie Sambora participate in an impromptu jam session with Clay Walker while the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” takes shots with guests. Star Jones wouldn’t know it, though. She was too busy obsessively filtering and editing her selfies all night.

Best Derby Party – Unbridled Eve

The York sisters have party planning down to an exact science and have a committed and enthusiastic committee that helps them pull out all the stops beginning with a Prelude Party in Los Angeles in the winter and ending with an extravagant evening on Derby Eve at The Galt House.

Best Brunch – Farmington Derby Breakfast

This Derby morning tradition evokes a feeling of sweet Southern sophistication. And the food, as they say in the South, would “make your tongue slap your brains out.”

Best East End Party – Bourbon & Bowties

Good luck getting a ticket to this tasting if you wait even a half hour after they go on sale. As a fundraiser for Norton Children’s, it is one of the hottest tickets in town and a great reason to drive outside the Watterson.

Best Boozy Event – Margaritas in the ’Ville

I don’t know many people who need their arm twisted to taste test margaritas by the best bartenders and mixologists in town while enjoying a beautiful view of the Ohio River.

Best Auction – Boots, Badges & Bids

This fundraiser for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation held at the beautiful Mockingbird Valley home of Jessica and Neville Blakemore may also be the best reason to hop on a mechanical bull.

Most Elegant Evening – Gilda’s Night

With a rotating location between Rodes and Bittners, each year offers a new take of fresh elegance and grace that just always gets it right. This committee has found the perfect fundraising formula, which annually results in impressive dollars for Gilda’s Club of Louisville.