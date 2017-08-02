Beautifully Betrothed

Carousel Post > Featured Posts

August 2, 2017

This look is available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Sweetheart ball gown with layered organza skirt, ivory, Signature Collection by Justin Alexander. Layered cathedral length veil with lace trim, Signature Collection by Justin Alexander. Ivory/crystal belt by Richard Designs.

Photography: Clay Cook

Creative Direction/Styling:
Alexandra Hepfinger

Photo Assistants: Hunter Zieske,
Chelsea Marrin, Louis Tinsley

Hair Styling: Drybar Louisville

Makeup: Bethany Hood

Model: Lucy Duane (Heyman Talent)

Location: The Brown Hotel
335 W Broadway
Louisville, KY 40202