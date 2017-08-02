Carousel Post > Featured Posts
Beautifully Betrothed
August 2, 2017
This look is available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Sweetheart ball gown with layered organza skirt, ivory, Signature Collection by Justin Alexander. Layered cathedral length veil with lace trim, Signature Collection by Justin Alexander. Ivory/crystal belt by Richard Designs.
Photography: Clay Cook
Creative Direction/Styling:
Alexandra Hepfinger
Photo Assistants: Hunter Zieske,
Chelsea Marrin, Louis Tinsley
Hair Styling: Drybar Louisville
Makeup: Bethany Hood
Model: Lucy Duane (Heyman Talent)
Location: The Brown Hotel
335 W Broadway
Louisville, KY 40202
-
-
This look is available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Pleated ball gown with beaded waistband, ivory, Signature Collection by Justin Alexander. Cathedral length veil with beaded trim by Maritza’s Bridal.
-
-
This look is available at Laurel Wreath Bridal. Bicici & Coty Wedding Gown.
-
-
This look is available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Nicolette Gown, light champagne, The Elizabeth Collection by Amaré Couture Bridal.
-
-
Italia Collection by Eddy K wedding gown available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Crystal Rhinestone Clutch available at Laurel Wreath Bridal.
-
-
Bicici & Coty wedding gown avaiilable at Laurel Wreath Bridal. Maritza’s Bridal cathedral length veil and lace trim available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville.
-
-
This look is available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Crepe long sleeved wedding dress with beaded illusion back, ivory, Modern Edge Collection by Justin Alexander.