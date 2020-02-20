Wrapped in Red Gala

Keiley Johnson, Missy Johnson, Amelia Dusch and Steffany Lien.

Ryan Clark and Kristin Bowman with Jane and Michael Merman.

David and Kathleen Reed with Tracy and Matt Meunier.

Gregory Bubalo with Jill and Dave Vogel.

Craig Heuser, Will and Allison Duncan, Ellen Cunanan and Ted and Christine Tarquinio.

Nikita Minor, Emily Campanell and Adrian Minor.

John Walczak, Diane Davis and Robert Curran.

May Giulitto, Sara and General Troy Kok ans John Matthews.

Tia and Rod Ledford with Martina McElroy.

Mark and Wendy Dumoulin, Tina and Steve Claypool, and Betsy and Brad Warren.

Steve and Joan Conrad.

Allison Duncan and Ellen Cunanan.

Beth and Brad Bach.

Allison Brown and Jessica Morgan.

Vicky and Doug Chin.

John Wright and Jon Gordon.

Mike and Jennifer McGibben, Teresa and Joe Kelley, and Yolanda and Trey Reed.

Lauren Ballard, Danielle Cole and Destiny Proctor.

Scott and Susan Duncan with Jeff and Katie Wright.

Shawna Burton, Kristen Jarvi and Sydney Doctor.

Corden Porter, Mary McKinley, and Marcia and Greg Brey.

Joanie and P.J. Duckworth with Sally Snavely.

Sheila Melander and Karen Coots.

Scott and Jina Scinta, John and Gretchen Gipe, Shawn and Cathy Malone, Cathy and Gary Zirnheld, and Julie and Michael Walling.

Morgan Hancock, Randy Blevins and Catherine Jones.

Luly with ReMax.

Bill Menish, Kevin Harned, Laurie Gillespie and Mark Bisch.

Trish and Dr. Sean Murphy with Inna Marnhout, Arnold Rivera, and Valinda and Walter Weivel.