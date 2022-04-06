fbpx

Galleries > _ > Society

Wine, Women & Shoes

April 6, 2022
Photos by Kathryn Harrington


On March 4, Wine, Women & Shoes took place at The Henry Clay for the ultimate GNO benefiting Family Scholar House. With their heels on and glasses up, guests shopped designer fashions, enjoyed a glamorous fashion show and bid on incredible auction items.

  • Maria Wilson, Jenny Kang and Kendall Merrick.

  • Beth Graham, Alex Hepfinger and Dana Daily.

  • Joy Billops, Candace Hobbs and Tiffany Williams.

  • Morgan Crockett, Lucie Kosse, Shelly Bringardner and Elly Price.

  • Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Elizabeth Conway, Judge Annette Karem, Judge Jessica Moore and Judge Kristina Garvey.

  • Lauren Sharp Anderson and Danielle Mann.

  • Jane Hale.

  • Jill Courtemanche.

  • Kellie Watson, Jessica Hill and Katina Whitlock.

  • Lauren Sharp Anderson, Shannon Weidekamp, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Danielle Mann.

  • Christine Arterburn and Rebecca Brown.

  • Tawana Bain.

  • Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, Tonya Abeln, Beth Graham, Alex Hepfinger and Dana Daily.

  • Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, Tonya Abeln, Beth Graham, Alex Hepfinger and Dana Daily.

  • Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, Tonya Abeln, Beth Graham, Alex Hepfinger and Dana Daily.

  • Alex Hepfinger.