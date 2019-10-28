Galleries > _ > Society

Wheels of Desire from Photographer David Harrison

October 28, 2019

As part of the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial, the exhibit “Wheels of Desire: Automotive Images by David Harrison” is on display at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT through Oct. 31. Harrison shared with us a few images from the show, which is the first biennial photo exhibit to be on display at a car dealership in the event’s more than 20-year history.

Photos by David Harrison

  • A Porsche GT3 with my beautiful friend, Tana. This image, along with 29 others are on display in the Maserati showroom at Blue Grass Motorsport.

  • Light painting of 2020 Porsche 911. To make this image, the shutter was left open for one minute and I used a flashlight to “paint” light onto the car’s surface.

  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli light painting.

  • Detail image of the modern and sophisticated 2019 Audi A7 interior.

  • A stunning car; the McLaren 720S

  • Light painting of 2019 Audi TTs

  • Beautiful wheel on a Maserati Ghibli

  • Light painting of 2019 Jaguar F-type

  • 2018 Maserati GranTurismo

  • One of the most spirited cars one can drive, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The 505 horsepower, rear wheel drive sedan rewards a daring right foot, and the camera.