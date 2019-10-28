Galleries > _ > Society
Wheels of Desire from Photographer David Harrison
October 28, 2019
As part of the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial, the exhibit “Wheels of Desire: Automotive Images by David Harrison” is on display at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT through Oct. 31. Harrison shared with us a few images from the show, which is the first biennial photo exhibit to be on display at a car dealership in the event’s more than 20-year history.
Photos by David Harrison
-
A Porsche GT3 with my beautiful friend, Tana. This image, along with 29 others are on display in the Maserati showroom at Blue Grass Motorsport.
-
Light painting of 2020 Porsche 911. To make this image, the shutter was left open for one minute and I used a flashlight to “paint” light onto the car’s surface.
-
2018 Maserati Ghibli light painting.
-
Detail image of the modern and sophisticated 2019 Audi A7 interior.
-
A stunning car; the McLaren 720S
-
Light painting of 2019 Audi TTs
-
Beautiful wheel on a Maserati Ghibli
-
Light painting of 2019 Jaguar F-type
-
2018 Maserati GranTurismo
-
One of the most spirited cars one can drive, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The 505 horsepower, rear wheel drive sedan rewards a daring right foot, and the camera.