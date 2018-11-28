Welcoming the Monthly with the Voices of Louisville

By Janice Carter Levitch

With all of the special holidays happening, it’s natural to get sentimental this time of year. But there are times in life when we must bid farewell to the seasons past and welcome the next adventure. We recently published our final weekly edition of The Voice-Tribune and have evolved into what will now be a monthly publication. Considering that this is the inaugural (again, monthly) issue of The Voice of Louisville, it seemed appropriate to invite folks in our community to share their thoughts and help us roll out a red-carpet welcome.

Penelope Peavler

President and CEO of the Frazier History Museum

“Let me tell you some of the things I love about The Voice,” Peavler began. “The Voice is always there as the pulse of our community, sharing the ins and outs of life and keeping us in the know. One of my favorite memories is the beautiful article Kay Matton wrote about my wedding to lifelong Saint Matthews resident, Charles Grass. I love how descriptive Voice articles are, taking time to acknowledge the little details which make life grand. This detail always transports me and makes me feel like I was there when I read about an event or visit someone’s home. Even in the coverage of my own wedding many years ago, the beautiful descriptors captured the magic I felt in the day – from my veil of illusion, the large blush tea roses in my bouquet and the beautiful summer wedding my parents gave. The many faces in The Voice are old friends, but The Voice also introduces us to new faces and keeps us in the know. This monthly format will ensure that The Voice will be around for years to come. It also means there will be more in-depth coverage of the events, people and programs that are not to be missed in our busy hometown.”

Bill Plaschke

The Voice-Tribune staffer 1971-1976, Los Angeles Times sports columnist, ESPN’s “Around the Horn” panelist

“Long before I became a sports columnist at the Los Angeles Times and a panelist on ESPN’s ‘Around the Horn,’ The Voice was my voice,” Plaschke recalled. “It was the first newspaper to print my words, written longhand in a blue binder – stories about everything from Lyndon youth baseball leagues to Ballard High basketball, stories my mother would type for me because I was still in eighth grade and had not yet learned that strange skill. After she finished, we would put the pages of my stories in a manila envelope and together, often late at night, we would drive them over to The Voice office in St. Matthews. Once there, I would jump out of the running car and stick the envelope in the mail slot. A couple of days later, a Voice newspaper would appear in our mailbox and, like magic, my stories with my byline would be in the sports section. I felt the first tiny miracle of a career filled with them. Thank you, Voice, for allowing me to be heard.”

Tim Laird

America’s CEO – Chief Entertaining Officer, Brown-Forman

“When we first moved to Louisville in 1998, my wife Lori and I saw The Voice as the perfect publication to connect us with our new city,” Laird explained. “We loved the articles on happenings, events and the people who make Louisville a unique and active community. The photography and stories brought Louisville to life for us. We always enjoyed seeing so many fun charity events raising money and awareness for good causes. Those featured stories motivated us to become involved in our community, to help give back. We have seen how the publication has evolved over time, and we see a monthly publication as another positive move. We look forward to the new monthly edition. Cheers!”

Lindsey Miller

Consultant for El Toro IP Targeting Company

“In this digitized world we live in, it’s so nice to grab a cup of coffee, put your feet up and read a printed copy of The Voice,” Miller said. “Congratulations on the decision to go to a monthly publication! The Voice is a great way to catch up on community news, sports, charitable events and the latest styles. Keep up the good work providing the inside scoop on the city, the arts and the human interest stories that feature the wonderful people who live here and give back.”

Tonya York

President, York Management, Inc.

“Congrats to The Voice for their upcoming 70th year of being in publication – an astonishing feat,” York said. “Through the years, The Voice has gone through many new looks, layouts and iterations. I think I speak for so many in the community who have appreciated having this constant gem capturing and preserving history in the making. As The Voice transitions to a monthly publication, we look forward to continuing to be exposed to amazing events, causes and gaining a more in-depth knowledge of those people and places with whom we live, work and play.”

Terri Bass

Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty

“I expect the new monthly Voice to be a hit!” Bass declared. “I never understood how the staff could cover so many events and produce interesting content with such a tight deadline. (I’m) looking forward to seeing what all they can do with content gathered over several weeks. By the way, thank you for all the support you give to so many nonprofit organizations. Your coverage truly makes a difference!”

Debra Locker Griffin

President, Debra Locker Group

“In a city that’s so rich with people who love culture, fashion, being charitable and having a great time, the team at The Voice will be there to showcase it all in splendid style with the move to a monthly glossy publication,” Locker Griffin stated. “My clients love to be featured in The Voice, and with the enhancement to a glossy monthly, they will be thrilled to be in a publication that’s sure to have a long life on coffee tables around town.”

Susan Vog t

Co-Owner and Women’s Buyer, Rodes For Him | For Her

“The first thing I look for when I read a new Voice issue is all of the party pics,” Vogt affirmed. “It’s fun to see friends out and about enjoying themselves at a gala or fundraiser. However, those pictures are an amazing tribute to how involved our community is, championing personal causes for the better. These events are a labor of love and passion to raise money and awareness for those causes. So when I read The Voice, I’m filled with pride and a sense of accomplishment, and when I think of The Voice, it’s about friendship.”

Cheri Collis White

Founder, Cheri Collis White Public Relations

“For as long as I can remember, The Voice has always strived to remain relevant and fill a unique role in our community,” Collis White said. “It spotlights important charitable works and has managed to fill a needed void in community journalism – one that social media hasn’t managed to fully conquer. I appreciate how The Voice continues to cover neighborhoods and suburbs as well as provide readers with a snapshot into local lives. Oh, my personal favorite article to date? That would be (the coverage) of the July 18, 1992, Collis and White wedding nuptials. Congrats and kudos to the ever-evolving Voice-Tribune. Cheers!”

Tracy Rucker

Upper School French Teacher and 11th Grade Dean, Louisville Collegiate School, Kentucky Association of Independent Schools Representative

“I’m thrilled that The Voice-Tribune is celebrating 70 years of local business,” Rucker stated. “The Voice-Tribune’s intentional approach to address broad topics while listening to a wide range of voices keeps us informed and poised to grow in our ever-changing world.”

R to L: Julia Carstanjen, Susie Ades Pomerance holding Grace Carstanjen, Viki Diaz holding Willa Carstanjen and Pam Klinner

Julia Carstanjen

Mother of twins, Philanthropist

“It’s the great news newspaper,” Carstanjen said. “The Voice has always been a great source of news near and dear to me since it celebrates so many diverse charitable and social events in our community, especially Derby week. Everyone looks to see if their picture got posted in The Voice. It’s so fun and edgy yet also chic and elegant, like Vogue and People magazine rolled into one tailor-made just for us! Also, John Harralson is an icon whose dedication to his photographic talent is unparalleled, and I’m deeply grateful that we have such a treasure in our community. Long live The Voice!”

Ed Brown

Photographer, J. Edward Brown Studios

“The Voice has been around as long as I can remember,” maintained Brown. “Every issue is full of interesting events and fun stories. As a photographer, I enjoy seeing all the beautiful images that are included with each feature and look forward to seeing the monthly on newsstands throughout the coming year and years to come. Keep up the good work!”

Charlotte K. Stengel

The Champagnery at ARCHITYPE Gallery, Stengel Hill Architecture

“The Voice beautifully edifies the faces and friendships of Louisville,” Stengel said. “As a native Louisvillian, I celebrate that there is one degree of separation in the Louisville community. As a business owner, I am so humbled and grateful for the support and loyalty, shown by both Louisvillians and guests of our beloved city. The Voice has told these stories for 70 years! Amazing individuals make up the tapestry of your engaged and engaging magazine. Whether they are writers, photographers, editors, producers, creators, readers, subjects…all of these participants weave together into a display of artisanship to be celebrated. Your monthly issue is the perfect vehicle to cultivate the enriching happenings in our community. Many thanks for the best memories The Voice has shared with us through the years, and best wishes for the ones yet to be experienced. Cheers to the new venture of a monthly publication!”

Janna Flowers

Owner/President, Clique Beauty Boutique

“For the last 15 years, I have followed The Voice and enjoyed their profiles of people and businesses in the Louisville community,” said Flowers. “But it wasn’t until I opened my business, Clique Beauty Boutique, 10 years ago that I really came to appreciate all The Voice does for Louisville. They have been a great partner and supporter of everything Clique has done, and for that, I’m truly grateful. I look forward to being a part of their next chapter of monthly publications. Congratulations on 70 years in Louisville. The best is yet to come!”

Rick Bancroft

Professional Makeup Artist, makeupbyrickbancroft.com

“Having The Voice with us for 70 years is so important,” expressed Bancroft. “They have brought philanthropy to the forefront in our community, giving us a red carpet snapshot each week. By covering the events with photographers and journalists, they have helped raise money, bring awareness and in turn, it has inspired people to look their best when going to events. That desire has helped businesses grow such as my makeup business, clothing stores and hair salons. There’s just no telling what the positive impact of this magazine has really been to our city. While I’m sad to see it go to a monthly issue, I know that it is time to change. Beautiful change is inevitable, (and) I for one will pick up a copy every single month as I always have for the last 12 years.”