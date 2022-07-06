fbpx

VOICE Louisville Launch Event at Castle & Key Distillery

July 6, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson


On June 9, Castle & Key Distillery hosted a launch party to celebrate VOICE Louisville’s June Food & Drink issue at their location in Frankfort. Guests imbibed signature cocktails and enjoyed small bites from Apiary Fine Catering & Events while exploring the distillery and gardens.

  • Ray Girffith and Chuck Mitchell.

  • Emily and John Peters.

  • Kevin Conlee and Cheryl Burrows with Gary and Karen Lawrence.

  • Katey Koon, Angela Bommarito and Stephanie Garner.

  • David and Elizabeth Scinta with Seth Staples.

  • Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Steve Humphrey with Charity Ghali.

  • Ashley Eisler, Carly Carr and Myra Rose.

  • Caleb Hall and Madeline Mullenbach.

  • Jenn Mueller and David Altman.

  • Cooper Vaughn and Mea Adams.

  • Seth Staples with Elizabeth and David Scinta.

  • Elizabeth and David Scinta.

  • Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, guest, Charity Ghali and Ashley Eisler.

  • Antwan, Alex and Misty Henderson.

  • Jenn Mueller, Haley Harris Gatewood, George Gatewood and Natalie Cusic.

  • Jenn Mueller, Haley Harris Gatewood and Natalie Cusic.

  • Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Jenn Mueller.

  • Ashton Thompson, Shannon Weidekamp and Michael Hall.

  • Murl Wilkerson, Jessica Rose, Myra Rose and Jay Stinger.

  • Myra Rose and Jay Stinger.

  • Jennie Dickens with Emily and John Peters.

  • Debra and David Nicholson.

  • David Nicholson, Steve Humphrey and Chuck Mitchell.