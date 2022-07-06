Galleries > _ > Society
VOICE Louisville Launch Event at Castle & Key Distillery
July 6, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
On June 9, Castle & Key Distillery hosted a launch party to celebrate VOICE Louisville’s June Food & Drink issue at their location in Frankfort. Guests imbibed signature cocktails and enjoyed small bites from Apiary Fine Catering & Events while exploring the distillery and gardens.
Ray Girffith and Chuck Mitchell.
Emily and John Peters.
Kevin Conlee and Cheryl Burrows with Gary and Karen Lawrence.
Katey Koon, Angela Bommarito and Stephanie Garner.
David and Elizabeth Scinta with Seth Staples.
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Steve Humphrey with Charity Ghali.
Ashley Eisler, Carly Carr and Myra Rose.
Caleb Hall and Madeline Mullenbach.
Jenn Mueller and David Altman.
Cooper Vaughn and Mea Adams.
Elizabeth and David Scinta.
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, guest, Charity Ghali and Ashley Eisler.
Antwan, Alex and Misty Henderson.
Jenn Mueller, Haley Harris Gatewood, George Gatewood and Natalie Cusic.
Jenn Mueller, Haley Harris Gatewood and Natalie Cusic.
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Jenn Mueller.
Ashton Thompson, Shannon Weidekamp and Michael Hall.
Murl Wilkerson, Jessica Rose, Myra Rose and Jay Stinger.
Myra Rose and Jay Stinger.
Jennie Dickens with Emily and John Peters.
Debra and David Nicholson.
David Nicholson, Steve Humphrey and Chuck Mitchell.
