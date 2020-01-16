Galleries > _ > Society
The Voice-Tribune January Wedding Expo
January 16, 2020
On Jan. 11, brides and grooms to be mingled with Louisville wedding vendors at The Voice-Tribune’s January Wedding Expo. Held at the Louisville Marriott East, the event allowed couples and their friends to meet with local wedding vendors while sipping champagne.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Marissa Turnage, Kelsey Willinger and Marcia Willinger.
Erica Parker and Jaelin Rifkin of Scarlet's Bakery.
Scarlet's Bakery.
Scarlet's Bakery.
Scarlet's Bakery.
Scarlet's Bakery.
Sarah Leffler, Sam Pennella and Michelle Magrum.
Sterling Franklin, Jamey Howe, Lucy Boyd and Kelli Selzer with the Speed Art Museum and Wiltshire at the Speed.
Sarah Bruns with the Filson Historical Society.
Rachel Troop with Vacation Experts.
Hannah Wilder, Lindsay Schanie, Janna Flowers and Ashley Andriakos of Clique Boutique.
Brooke Davis and Ally Miller.
Gavin Peacock and Kelly Osterholt.
Lisa Causarano of Dry Bar.
Jamie Glauver and Hannah Smith with the Kentucky Science Cetner.
Lauren Thomas, Faith Shepherd, Anna Deason and Ben Gornet of Berkshire Hathaway.
Julie Robbins and Tracy Lear of VoilaVe.
Janice Morgan and Lindsay Duncan.
Karen Pierce, Peggy Black, Lindsey Black and Brian Pierce.
Meredith Lintner Metzmeier of Cartwheels.
Katie McCune and Leah Newton.
Michelle Edrington of Frozen De'Lights.
Tara Jones, Raechele Gray and Cassandra Gray.
Ryan Olexa and Reinaldo Murphy.
Alyssa Rosen with Beckley Creek Park.
Ellyn, Rachel and Richard Sipp.
Joan Thomas, Missy Sachs and Christine Natale.
DJ Dave Drummond.
Dani Dresner and Duffy Smallwood.
Loral Kniss, Juliann Parrish and Lori Parrish.
Sarah Baker and Michelle Sweets of Marriott Louisville East.
Jennifer Neal and Lynn Humphrey.
Drew Gillum of In Bloom Again.
Erica McDowell and Elizabeth Neyman of Skyn Lounge.
Caroline Shoenberger, Liz Bingham and Madison Ewing.
