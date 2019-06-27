The Queen’s 92nd Birthday Tea

The English-Speaking Union, Kentucky Branch held its annual Queen’s Birthday Tea on June 10 at the home of William and Patricia Wetherton in Anchorage. The colorful event included a champagne luncheon, displays presented by the Sons of Colonial Wars Color Guard and performances by local drama students. Scholarships were awarded to university students, enabling them to attend classes at Oxford, Cambridge and the University of Edinburgh. The ESU provides educational and cultural opportunities for students, educators and members.