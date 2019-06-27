x (Unused) > John Harralson > _ > Society
The Queen’s 92nd Birthday Tea
June 27, 2019
The English-Speaking Union, Kentucky Branch held its annual Queen’s Birthday Tea on June 10 at the home of William and Patricia Wetherton in Anchorage. The colorful event included a champagne luncheon, displays presented by the Sons of Colonial Wars Color Guard and performances by local drama students. Scholarships were awarded to university students, enabling them to attend classes at Oxford, Cambridge and the University of Edinburgh. The ESU provides educational and cultural opportunities for students, educators and members.
Carolyn Cook, pipe major with the Louisville Fire & Rescue Pipes and Drums and Julian Clay, member of the color guard.
The Color Guard of The Society of Colonial Wars in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Scholarships were awarded to the following students: Hannah Bishop, University of Louisville, who will attend the University of Cambridge; Katie Huffman, University of Kentucky, who will attend Oxford University; Shania Goble, University of Kentucky, who will attend Oxford; and not pictured, Kenzie Gooley, Bellarmine University, who will attend the University of Edinburgh.
Hosts William and Patricia Wetherton.
Sylvia Bruton, Vice-president of the Kentucky Branch of the English-Speaking Union.
William Carroll and Grant Bruton.