Galleries > _ > Society
The Old Fashion Show
May 4, 2022
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
On March 27, Three D Hospitality partnered with Patron Tequila and Jackson Family Wines to present a Spring Fashion Show at the Louisville Thoroughbred Society. Dillards and The Hat Doctor provided the latest spring trends.
-
-
Carmen Evans, Kim Heath, Johnna Craig and Chris Fulkerson.
-
-
Carmen Pantoja Evans, Ms. Mama Rae Pantoja, Johnna Craig, Kim Heath, Chris Fulkerson, Danielle Dorsey, Julie Pantoja Dorsey, Cindy Philpott, Sharon Woodward and Sadonna Cox with the Fillies.
-
Dana Daily.
-
-
Owner of Peake Ties Elizabeth Peake.
-
-
-
-
Owner of Fancy Derby Hats Stephanie Bell.
-
Cynthia Smith and Gene McLean.
-
-
Erica and Patience Fields.
-
-
Angela Smith, Alex McCoy, Tami Tennant and Becca Faubel.
-
Meagan Thurmond, Dana Daily, Casey Liston and Joe Daily.
-
Drew Gillum and Nate Carden.
-
Nancy Laird, Clare Krohl and Charlotte Donan.
-
-
-
Debra Locker Griffin, Ilana Kogan and Claire Wirth.
-
-
-
Brittany Badal and Karen Catz.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-