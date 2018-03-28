The Distilling Duo

A Visit to Jeptha Creed Distillery

Story and photos by

Janice Carter Levitch

Meet Joyce and Autumn Nethery, the mother and daughter duo behind Jeptha Creed Distillery in Shelbyville, just a stone’s throw away from Louisville. During my recent tour, I had a chance to talk with the duo.When asked about how the concept came to be, Joyce said, “We were wanting to build something for our children that they could use to build their careers on for incomes in the future. We wanted something that would incorporate the farm and my husband’s agricultural experiences and his upbringing as a dairy farmer. With my background in engineering, we combined those two things, and we knew we could build something for them. Ground to glass to distillery is what we came up with.”

The education required to become a distiller is an interesting journey to begin. “I studied brewing and distilling at a university in Scotland for one year,” said Autumn. “I was there studying before I was 21 because I couldn’t learn it here in the United States being underage.” She took off to Scotland to the Heriot Watt University and had this to say about her experience there: “It was great, and I loved learning about spirits even though it was more scotch focused. But that’s what bourbon evolved from, scotch whiskey.”

So what did her fellow classmates and instructors at Heriot Watt think about the Kentucky gal coming over to Scotland to study? “They were welcoming, and I was the only female in my particular group,” Autumn said. But it wasn’t uncommon, and one of my professors was female.”

Autumn hopes that when guests come in for a tour, they leave with the feeling of being welcomed. “I hope you would walk away feeling like you’re a friend of Jeptha Creed. That’s really what this was built for, is to be like a ‘home away from home’ for people. It’s relaxing and comfortable. We don’t want it to feel industrial,” she said smiling. To their design vision, there isn’t a smidge of an industrial nuance to be found. The kitchen resembles something you’d find in a personal residence, which only adds to that welcoming atmosphere they strive to offer visitors. I personally cannot wait to experience the cooking classes they plan to offer in the near future.

The cocktail and tasting bar at the distillery hold a particular significance. “The wood for the tasting bar and the back bar came out of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in downtown Louisville,” explained Joyce. “When the archdioceses of Louisville was shutting down some churches, a local carpenter salvaged some of the wood from this church and made a bar out of it. The design is beautiful and maintains the cathedral-like, church symbolism of trinities and that ties in with the trinities we’ve got on our bottles.”

Joyce continued, ”We like the trinity because of the Scottish heritage and Celtic heritage that we have, and that it can be past, present and future. We just like the connection that it ties all of these pieces together.”

The distillery has a down-home feeling as you walk through the main entrance into a large, open space with a soaring ceiling. You immediately feel the warmth of the room, which was designed with wood finished in rich tones of brown that lend itself to a lodge atmosphere. Several display areas let you carouse and browse the retail items for sale.

At the tasting bar, I was presented with numerous choices of vodka, all distilled and infused with ingredients grown on the surrounding property. As I made my way through the unique vertical tasting (not a vintage tasting) of the infused vodkas, my palate was awakened with a newfound appreciation for the subtleties of each flavor, ranging from a delicious blueberry to a very drinkable coffee flavor.

At nearly a $4 million investment, the company produces vodka and moonshine along with bourbon. Family friendly, offering concerts on the outdoor patio during the warmer months of the year, Jeptha Creed is a must see. VT

Learn more about Jeptha Creed Distillery at www.jepthacreed.com or call 502.487.5007.