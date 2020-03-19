Galleries > _ > Society
‘The Best of All Seasons’ Luncheon with Margot Shaw
March 19, 2020
On March 7, Margot Shaw, author and editor in chief of Flower Magazine, presented a luncheon and talk at the Graeser Family Education Center.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Marjo Howe and Joan Burton.
-
Tracey Jennings, Paula Bower and Rebecca Gardner.
-
Lynn Kunau, Caroline Schutts and Lisa Stanley.
-
Marilyn and Melanie Duke with Linda Watson.
-
Margot Shaw.
-
Paula Staples and Debby Dawson-Crain.
-
Mary Ann King and Doris Freshley.
-
Sara Simpson and Kasey Maier.
-
-
Susan Penna and Joan Gaston.
-
-
Kasey Maier.
-
Jon Carloftis and Kasey Maier.
-
Jon Carloftis and Kasey Maier.
-
Jon Carloftis.
-
-
Margot Shaw.
-
Margot Shaw.
-
Margot Shaw.
-
Margot Shaw.
-