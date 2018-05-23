Summertime Society

Royal Tennis, Garden Clubs, Polo Ponies and Copper Stills

By Janice Carter Levitch

It just so happens that the royal wedding took place on the same day as the annual Tennis Ball held at the Louisville Boat Club benefiting Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS). You can imagine my excitement when I learned that attendees were requested to wear proper wedding attire, which meant a fascinator for the ladies. Sadly, in my overflowing hat inventory, I do not own a fascinator. I know, please don’t judge.

Taking the drive down River Road and arriving at the boat club is always tranquil, especially when you have champagne offered to you upon entering. Diane Nelson is the Executive Director of VIPS, and she had this to say about the fundraising evening: “This year, we set a record for what we raised and will be able to help more families that are in need.” The live auction was energizing and everyone was eager to give, raising their auction paddles to bid on their favorite lot. The guest of honor, a graduate of VIPS, was dressed like a little princess. Her mother gave a tearful speech as she spoke about the experience at VIPS and how it has changed their lives for the better. The evening left me speechless. It was marvelous to see everyone support such a fantastic cause and to truly make a difference in the lives of so many preschoolers and their families.

The American Printing House for the Blind is another fantastic organization that paves the way for individuals who are visually impaired. They too have an annual event that culminates in October – APH InSights Art Competition. It is a juried competition and exhibition for artists who are visually impaired or blind. Impressive and inspiring, these submissions moved me beyond words when I had the opportunity to get a peek while talking with Leslie Knox, the director of marketing and communications. “We have anywhere from 300 to 500 artists who participate every year,” she said. “All of the artists are legally blind. Three jurors are selected, and they will decide the finalists and winners in their various categories. It’s always been a very moving experience, not just for the artists but for their families and the staff here at APH.”

Photographer Kurt Weston is one of the artists who submits annually. His work is spiritual, and as an amateur photographer, it immediately caught my eye. Legally blind, Weston’s self portraits show us what it’s like “Peering Through the Darkness,” which is the title of one of his well-known black and white photos. The image continues to speak to my spirit and echo through my mind each time I look at it.

Speaking of echoes, Rabbit Hole Distillery has been making a lot of noise in the distilling industry. I recently caught up with Kaveh Zamanian, founder of the brand, and he graciously took me on a tour of Rabbit Hole.

“Usually the equipment is walled off in separate rooms from hospitality,” he said. “But we want the visitor to be immersed in viewing the process through multiple stages along the tour. From the silos, the grain, the loading dock, to the bottling, you will see it. But we want the Vendome copper still to be the hero here. Everything was designed in a way to ensure that the still remains the centerpiece.There is no distillery in the U.S. that has done this.”

Much like a cathedral in its charm, approach and placement, you get a sense of religious passage as you walk up the stairs to the still that towers over everything in sight. After sampling the bourbon, I see why Zamanian fell in love with the idea of distilling.

The only thing I adore more than bourbon is the sport of polo. Fortunately, Tiffany Meredith, marketing and development director for the Louisville Polo Club, invited me to attend Twilight Polo for a Purpose. The match was held at Oxmoor Farm and benefited Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s research at the UofL School of Medicine.

You always feel special making the drive down the fence-lined street and entering the open field to see the polo ponies galloping back and forth, preparing for the match. Chairs were set up under a tent with music, food and libations that set the tone for a perfect evening. Attendees included doctors that are world-renowned and families that have fine-tuned the art of tailgating. I made my way over to the horse trailers, daydreaming for a moment about being a polo player, and realized that is best left to the professionals.

The Glenview Garden Club held their annual tour recently and it knocked my gardening socks off with several luxurious properties. Benefiting Waterfront Botanical Gardens, this year it certainly made an impression on everyone attending. It brings a deeper appreciation for gardening (something I love) along with the tranquility it delivers to our soul and spirit. In fact, I recently took the time to have a photo taken at the façade marking the entrance to the Waterfront Botanical Gardens in honor of Mother’s Day. It seemed like a perfect location as I compare gardening to motherhood: plant the seeds and watch them grow.

Every garden was spectacular, and the tour was punctuated by the last property, Woodland Farms in Goshen. Laura Lee Brown, who owns the property, greeted me with a warm smile as we chatted about its historical significance. She truly embodies Southern charm and encouraged me to walk the property. As I strolled around, admiring the many vignettes of art and botanical wonders, I found my final vista before leaving. It was on the back lawn, cliffside, overlooking the mighty Ohio River. How fortunate we are to live in such a wonderful community that is rich in historical history and value. As they say, “You reap what you sow.” VT