Stitzel-Weller Summer Friday

July 6, 2022
Photos by Madeline Mullenbach


Stitzel-Weller Distillery hosted their Summer Friday event on June 17. Attendees enjoyed draft cocktails from B&B Trailer, to-go charcuterie and pimento cheese, corn hole and live music.

  • Jeff Gellner, John ODonnell and Jim Kaufman.

  • Ann-Marie and Michael Stoll.

  • Art Baltes, Judy Bickett, Ellen Dutschke, Ann Sims, Jamie Franklin, Michael Franklin, Paul Pfister, Mel Pfister and Bob Stuemple.

  • Scott Rotterman, Yvonne Powderly, Ruth Rotterman, Devan Ward and Cassey Ward.