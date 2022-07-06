Galleries > _ > Society
Stitzel-Weller Summer Friday
July 6, 2022
Photos by Madeline Mullenbach
Stitzel-Weller Distillery hosted their Summer Friday event on June 17. Attendees enjoyed draft cocktails from B&B Trailer, to-go charcuterie and pimento cheese, corn hole and live music.
Jeff Gellner, John ODonnell and Jim Kaufman.
Ann-Marie and Michael Stoll.
Art Baltes, Judy Bickett, Ellen Dutschke, Ann Sims, Jamie Franklin, Michael Franklin, Paul Pfister, Mel Pfister and Bob Stuemple.
Scott Rotterman, Yvonne Powderly, Ruth Rotterman, Devan Ward and Cassey Ward.