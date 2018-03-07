The Speed Ball: A Multi-Course Composition

Story and photos by Janice Carter Levitch

If you’ve ever imagined what it would be like to sit within a painting and revel in each brush stroke and color that has fallen from the painter’s brush onto the canvas, that’s how I would begin explaining the experience of attending the Speed Art Museum Ball this past Saturday evening. It is a culinary, artistic, gastronomique tale of tales; think about famous paintings such as “Saying Grace” by Norman Rockwell or “Luncheon of the Boating Party” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. To further illustrate my point, I will compare the experience of the ball to that of a fine meal.

The evening begins with the opening: an amuse-bouche better known as hors d’oeuvre, but let’s keep it simple and call it the appetizer. This is one of the most difficult dishes in the progression since it should set the course and evoke the meal’s theme to the person eating it in an unmistakable yet playful way. Saturday evening, the appetizer was on the mark and definitely set the course for the evening as each guest walked through the glass doors, which glided open effortlessly, and made their entrance to the ball. Magical with a sense of refinement, there was a team of smiling hosts welcoming and guiding everyone onto the next course, the soup or salad. A good salad expands upon the amuse (appetizer) and is generally served cold, preparing the diner for the hot courses to come (i.e. the dancing portion of the night later on). The salad, in this case, will reference the coat check, which was stuffed full of the most attractive evening jackets that would be the envy of any haute couturist maven.

Then, on to the third course: the entrée (that’s French for “entrance”). One after the other, everyone that passed by was embellished in evening wear that was glamorous, outrageous and quiet all at the same time. Artistic, fashionable taste levels rambled from primary color palettes (merci beaucoup, Madame Emily Bingham, who happened to be wearing an up-and-coming designer and shimmered in color) to the always safe, go-to black (what I and many others chose to sport).

The entrée was the promenade guests took through the galleries full of jaw-dropping art on the way to our tables. I approached our carefully-placed table, which was seated near the Speed Cinema. The conversation was lively, and everyone came to life as if they were the subjects in the paintings around us or one of the characters from one of the films shown in the cinema. Following dinner, the dessert was served in the North Building when the Dirty Dozen Brass Band got the crowd moving their feet and wishing the night would never end.

Comparing the Speed Ball to a multi-course composition is just one way of understanding the refreshing, modern approach taken by the committee chairs, Woo Speed McNaughton and Laura Benson Jones. They enlivened and lifted the historical legacy of the museum and the ball while still keeping a watchful eye on tradition and the return to a seated dinner. Guests from throughout our community were in attendance alongside those who traveled long distances, such as artist Marielena Jorge and fashion designer Gerardo Torres, who traveled all the way from Mérida, Mexico.

Marielena and Gerardo work in tandem as she creates paintings that are transformed into fabrics. He then uses those fabrics to create dresses, gowns, bow ties, scarves and skirts. Bold and muted colors resembling the works of Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh make up their selection of garments they brought with them for a private showing at Sunday After Speed, held the day after the ball and hosted by Ingrid Hernandez. The intimate gathering provided art and fashion lovers an invitation to peruse and try on the collection and meet with Marielena and Gerardo personally.

It is evenings like the Speed Ball that can bring a little magic to our lives, almost like the Cinderella fairy tale, which is exactly what came to mind when I met Gray Henry near the end of the night. Blanketed in a lemon-yellow chiffon tunic, which was open down the front to reveal a vanilla-colored top and sleek pants underneath, it seemed as though she had just stepped out of the movie “Lawrence of Arabia.” As she walked out the door, a gust of wind gently lifted the fabric in a poetic gesture and she mentioned over her shoulder, “I traveled to Istanbul to find something unique by an undiscovered designer.” Find it she did. The glass doors opened and she glided out like Rhodopis, The Egyptian Cinderella.

The 2019 Speed Art Museum Ball can’t get here fast enough. I’m already dreaming of what shade of black to wear. VT