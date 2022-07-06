Galleries > _ > Society
SKYN Lounge Open House
July 6, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Skyn Lounge hosted an Open House on June 2 with hors d’oeuvres, DJ Roya Entertainment and live salt facial demonstrations. The open house had Roubaix’s new line and a raffle that was full of great goodies from local businesses.
-
Tabitha Lily and Kim Hamilton.
-
Erin White and Sheri Rukavina.
-
Britney Renbarger, Erica McDowell and Carrie Smith.
-
Summer Open House at Skyn Lounge.
-
Christine Lundford and Aisha Hagi.
-
Amy Dennison and Shahrzad Javid.
-
Carrie Smith, Erica McDowell, Shahrzad Javid and Amy Dennison.
-
David Grantz and Erica McDowell.
-
Karen Benabou, Erica McDowell and Lindsay Olson.
-
Stephanie Kelley, Sarah Michals, Charissa Hallman, Ambra Gonzalez and Jamie O'Neill.
-
Paige B., Melanie Rose and Caitlin Reed.