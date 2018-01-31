The Secret Language of Romance

By Janice Carter Levitch

Photography by Ed Brown

One of the greatest films of all time is “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. It’s all there set against a sleek café with terrific actors, incredible dialogue, beautiful costumes, and, of course, romance. What could be more romantic than the famous airport scene between Bogie and Bergman, standing on the tarmac in the midst of dense fog declaring their love for one another. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s only fitting we search out the perfect place to celebrate and perhaps have our own “Casablanca” moment with that special someone.

Much like Bogie’s sleek café, Bistro Le Relais has it all and more. Located in the historic Art Deco airport terminal of Bowman Field, Le Relais lends itself to the epitome of romance. With scrupulous attention to detail, owner Anthony Dike manages Le Relais with great ease and charm. The moment you walk through the door, you’re greeted by his genuine smile and the fine art of Flaire La Bise. This is a French tradition better known as an air kiss on the cheek.

As the restaurant approaches its 30th anniversary in April of this year, it’s quite an accomplishment to remain a favorite among diners from near and far. The exquisite menu includes such entrees as lamb chops with veal stock sherry jus accompanied by gratin dauphinois. The wine list provides the perfect pairings that even the most schooled of sommeliers would envy.

Diners continue to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries there year after year. While remaining a special occasion restaurant, two years ago a new approach to the menu was introduced. That introduction was half-priced entrees, offering an option to lighter eaters who wanted a nice meal on an average weeknight, which sets the mood for more of an everyday bistro. There is also seasonal outdoor dining on the deck, where you can watch the airplanes take off and land with a sunset view of the airport. You can’t conjure up being in “Casablanca” any better than that with the exception of the main dining area, which is swathed with a 1940s art deco interior. Intimate with a tremendous French refinement, there is also a level of casual formality. Let your imagination run free and prepare for takeoff while you enjoy a delicious meal made with fresh ingredients and relaxed first-class service.

The history of Bistro Le Relais has stood the test of time and parallels the rich history of Bowman Field as Kentucky’s first commercial airport and as the oldest continually operating airfield in North America. Another aperitif of history, Charles Lindbergh landed the Spirit of St. Louis in 1927 at Bowman Field. The landing was viewed by 10,000 spectators. During the Great Depression as a form of inexpensive entertainment, local’s would often come to the terminal building to watch planes depart and land. You can still watch the planes land and depart today while enjoying a step back in time. Le Relais is poised amongst the lengthy runway of restaurant choices that are available as your personal landing strip this Valentine’s Day. Keep it in mind not only for a special occasion when your culinary compass craves the most exclusive gastronomic delights, but as a casual bistro as well.

Memories hold special places in our hearts. We all have moments in time we want to cherish and I have certainly enjoyed creating some of those moments dining at Le Relais. watching my children as they grew up chewing on a delicious baguette when we would enjoy a family dinner together is forever embedded in my mind like a snapshot in time. Now as young adults, nostalgic feelings remind them of how important such a place can be.

When you find yourself making the approach to Le Relais airfield, keep your nose up; you’re going to need it for swirling and selecting the perfect wine to cross-check with your menu selections as you make the final approach to this captivating destination that has a secret romantic language all its own. Bon appetit! VT

Bistro Le Relais

2817 Taylorsville Rd.

lerelaisrestaurant.com

502.451.9020