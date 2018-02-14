Samaritans with Style

By Janice Carter Levitch

When I received the call to help out with the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center fundraiser, I immediately said yes. After discussing the details and seeing how they unfolded, I was even more excited. But first, let me tell you what I’ve learned about Kilgore.

Established in 1987 through the vision and dedication of Betty Moss Gibbs, it is named in memory of her father, Ben Kilgore. Robin Jennings, their chairman of the board, said, “There is quite a story to be told; the biggest part is that Kilgore is turning 30 years old this year.” He knows the story well since he was the minister at St. Francis in the Fields for 35 years.

“In the early development of the Kilgore Center, St. Francis in the Fields became a satellite location and housed counselors from Kilgore, which expanded the reach of the center from Second Presbyterian Church down US 42,” he said. “As a result of the partnership and history between Second Presbyterian Church and St. Francis in the Fields, one of the core values of Kilgore is that we are faith sensitive.”

Part of their mission provides counseling on a sliding scale to those who demonstrate financial need. He explained, “That again is a core value of our mission. There are times those who are struggling with emotional pressures and crisis are often under financial strain as well.” In addition, Robin said, “It is very specific in scope, which makes our work not more difficult but more intensive and personal. Therein lies the blessing.”

He also wants us to take note of the executive director of Kilgore, Ken Fleming. Robin added with enthusiasm, “In all my years in supporting and participating in Kilgore, Ken is exactly the right leader at this time. He not only has the vision but is able to provide organizational and administrative skills to Kilgore that most counselors are simply not trained to do. His effectiveness has brought Kilgore to a new level of expertise, and he has made us a major resource in the greater Metro Louisville demographic. Thanks to Ken we can say, ‘Happy 30th Birthday, Kilgore,’ and know there will be many more.”

Ken’s leadership has certainly brought Kilgore to the forefront of our community. “Healing in Faith and Faith in Healing” is their belief and has helped to serve over 800 clients in the greater Louisville area. Being a non-profit organization that provides faith-sensitive counseling to individuals, couples, families, children and all type of groups, Kilgore has provided more than 42,000 counseling hours to help with the twists and turns of life’s challenges. Not one person or family has ever been turned away for care for the lack of ability to pay for services.

One client commented, “I have learned through therapy to think highly of myself, to always know that I’m an important person, too! I still have to work at it, and Kilgore has helped me tremendously.”

“Kilgore has changed over the years by expanding our reach through the partnerships of the West End School, The Healing Place, churches and area ministries,” Ken added. Through supporters donating $410,000, 4,125 counseling hours have been provided to clients in need. Those numbers are impressive to say the least.

To further celebrate their 30th birthday, Kilgore has established a fundraising event: Kilgore Luncheon & Style Show happening at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at the Louisville Boat Club located at 4200 River Road. The show will feature clothing by Rodes for Him/For Her, hats by New York Designer Christine Moore, children’s clothing by Animal Crackers and fashions by Lourdes Chavez. The ticket price of $65 ($35 of which is tax deductible) includes lunch, the style show and the opportunity to view the India Hicks Spring Collection that will be on display by Blair Shelby. Ticket information is available at tickets@kilgoregardentour.org via PayPal.

Designer hats by Christine Moore will also be available for purchase. It’s so inspiring to see wonderful people come together for such a meaningful cause. This inspiration is what led me to give the milliner a call at her New York office. She took time to speak with me, and as we worked our way through the conversation, I asked what made her say yes when she was asked to donate a hat. “My mother had a master’s degree in social work, and I appreciate how when you need help through the harder times in life, you can get that help from a place like Kilgore. Christine said, “I’m all for supporting something that’s helped me through my own difficulties. Color, art and adornment are deep inside all of us, and I use boldness of color to accentuate the details of my design, much like the subtleties of emotions. Sometimes the boldness draws us into the details of what’s really going on when you take a closer look.”

The soft pink and tangerine-color hat Christine has donated for the event’s raffle is valued at $775. The piece possesses the couturier qualities of a hand-blocked, parisisal-dyed straw, and has an upswept horsehair brim trimmed with a signature hand-cut, hand-painted silk flower.

I, for one, cannot wait until March 7 to attend this fundraiser for such a worthy cause. You just might see myself and some other folks you recognize doing their best to make it down the runway “dressed to the nines” in spectacular fashions while we sport the latest, one-of-a-kind chapeaux (that’s French for “hats”). Hope to see you there! VT