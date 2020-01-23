Galleries > _ > Society
Preview Party for ‘Lawbreakers!’
January 23, 2020
On Jan. 19, StageOne Family Theatre hosted a preview performance of “Lawbreakers! A Fast and Furious History of Women’s Suffrage” at the Kentucky Center. Following the production, guests gathered at Scene to toast the female-driven creative team and the community supporters and donors who helped bring the show to life.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Valentina, Misha, Veronica and Zhanna Goldentul.
Costume Designer, Zhanna Goldentul and Costume Shop Manager, Allison Anderson.
Tara Bassett, Caroline Knop and Idris Goodwin.
Love Yascone, Kate Folkins and Faith and Glenda Yascone.
Trey Antonio Wright and Billy Spalding.
Set Designer, Corie Caudill and Lucas Moss.
Laura Ellis and Jonese Franklin.
Katelin Griffin, Ernaisja Curry and Candence Diggs.
Katelin Griffin, Amber Avant, Candence Diggs, Chrysette Diggs, Ernaisja Curry and Charles Diggs.
Idris Goodwin addressing the crowd.
Director Cindy Chapman thanking the cast and crew with Idris Goodwin and Playwright, Diana Grisanti.
Director Cindy Chapman, Idris Goodwin and Playwright Diana Grisanti.
Annmarie Duggan, Tracy Schwab, Corie Caudill, Cindy Chapman, Diana Grisanti, Alison Anderson, Zhanna Goldentul, Laura Ellis and Allison Sims.
Susan Bramer, Jessica Roth, Hannah Wemitt, Maggie Schoenbachler, Megan Adair and Myranda Thomas.
Trey Antonio Wright, Amber Avant, Ebony Jordan, Cindy Chapman, Diana Grisanti, A.J. Baldwin and Ernaisja Curry.
