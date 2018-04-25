The Power of Style: Jewels, Art and Real Estate

By Janice Carter Levitch

It’s challenging to recall the exact moment when I first became aware of Verdura and his unique jewelry designs that are provocative in style. I would like to say it was an innate sense of quality and art that first drew me in. Once I began researching the history, well, then it became a full on infatuation. However, I can’t think of a grander object or idea to be hopelessly infatuated with.

In September 1937, Harper’s Bazaar raved about the radical new style: “Not a stone, not a setting, not a color match. So the effect is that of gypsies’ tinsels, wild, profligate, unrestrained. No color combination is too fantastic. There is a group of smart women in Paris who are encrusted like Byzantine saints.”

Scott Rogers, curator of the Mona Bismarck exhibit currently showing at the Frazier History Museum, invited me to the lecture recently presented by Ward Landrigan, chairman of Verdura Fine Jewelry. What a lecture it was! Landrigan eloquently discussed the history of Verdura, which was established in 1939. He mixed in a chuckle or two as he mentioned the conclave of great names that make up the client list of Verdura and its sister company, Belperron. Celebrities and socialites such as Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana were both on that list.

Landrigan (whom I have nicknamed Lord Landrigan, befitting his humble presence and regal stance) had this to say about his rise within the fine jewelry world: “Through osmosis, I became knowledgeable. It was fortuitous. This wasn’t my game plan after completing graduate school in London at the Courtauld Institute in fine arts. I was going to teach, but I needed a job and was hired at Parke Bernet auction house as a clerk to sit next to the auctioneer and type out all the details of each sale as it happened. Then, all of the sudden, I had this fantastic job when Sotheby’s of London bought the auction house. I fit right in because of my education in London.

“My first auction was a collection of jewelry that came from a woman in Versailles, Kentucky,” he continued. “She had married a wealthy Turk. My first estate auction was in 1965 for Helena Rubinstein. She was more interested in size, not so much about quality.”

I was curious if Landrigan agreed with the fashion rule that a woman should have five significant pieces of jewelry in her collection, so I asked for his thoughts on this attitude. “Yes, the five essential pieces are important and the order of importance is this: earclips, rings, bracelets – and I consider a watch a bracelet, too – necklaces, brooches,” he said.

I particularly enjoyed the private showing that followed the lecture. “The earrings are the single most important piece,” Landrigan affirmed. “It reinforces a woman’s eyes and facial features.” It was an extraordinary experience to have the opportunity to try on a pair of earclips (formerly known as earrings) that were perfectly selected according to my eyes, face shape and coloring. I’ve told the jewelry fairy (kind of like the tooth fairy, but I’m really hoping leaving teeth under my pillow isn’t a requirement) to leave those exquisite earclips under my pillow while I’m dreaming of wearing them to a fancy garden party someday soon.

Landrigan began his career with Sotheby’s of London, so it was only fitting that my next stop was the preview party for glassmaker artist Stephen Rolfe Powell held at a Lenihan Sotheby’s Internation Realty property. The gathering was hosted by Terri Bass of Lenihan, who is good friends with Powell. Terri and her husband Steve own several pieces of Powell’s work. “We have appreciated Stephen’s work for many years. He helped us with the display and lighting of an amazing piece for our new home. It appears to float. Stephen and his work are joyful,” Terri said.

Powell is a refined glassmaker, and I had the chance to meet him while getting a tour of some of the pieces on display. Each piece is a montage of color, form and balance. They mentally transported me to a Moroccan village that echos evocative textiles and zellige tile design. Some of his work also retains the familiar millefiori mosaic look of ancient Roman bowls and countless Venetian objects. Powell’s work is harmonious and adventurous to say the least.

We concluded the evening with champagne, and the sunset caught my eye as it streamed through the rainbow of colors encased within the glass art. It was simply magical. Art has the power of style and the ability to transport us to places we can sometimes only dream of. While dreaming, we can always wait for that jewelry fairy to leave us a little something under our pillow. VT