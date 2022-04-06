fbpx

Meredith-Dunn Take Heart Gala

April 6, 2022
Photos by Kathryn Harrington


On Feb. 25, Meredith-Dunn school hosted their biggest fundraising event of the year, the Take Heart Gala. This groovy evening consisted of a live and silent auction, dinner, entertainment and a bourbon pull.

  • Laurie Gillespie with Ryan and Lauren Walke.

  • Magan West and Melissa Oatley.

  • Dawn Crowe and Bernie Fineman.

  • Shannon Cogan and Head of School Robin Johnstone.

  • Walter and Vee Weibel with Shannon and Kendall Cogan.

  • Jerry Cole and Robin Lusk.

  • Scott and Robin Lusk.

  • Jody and Rebecca Mitchell with Melissa and Steven Wallace.

  • Laurie Gillespie.

  • Reid and Josh Hafer.

  • Kate and Jason Hulsewede.

  • Kevin and Christina Beam.

  • Shannon Cogan and Laurie Gillespie.