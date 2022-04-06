Meredith-Dunn Take Heart Gala

On Feb. 25, Meredith-Dunn school hosted their biggest fundraising event of the year, the Take Heart Gala. This groovy evening consisted of a live and silent auction, dinner, entertainment and a bourbon pull.
Laurie Gillespie with Ryan and Lauren Walke.
Magan West and Melissa Oatley.
Dawn Crowe and Bernie Fineman.
Shannon Cogan and Head of School Robin Johnstone.
Walter and Vee Weibel with Shannon and Kendall Cogan.
Jerry Cole and Robin Lusk.
Scott and Robin Lusk.
Jody and Rebecca Mitchell with Melissa and Steven Wallace.