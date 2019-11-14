Galleries > _ > Society
LVA Open Studio Weekend Launch Party
November 14, 2019
Leading up to Open Studio Weekend on Nov. 2 and 3, Louisville Visual Art hosted this opening reception and launch party at the Cressman Center on Nov. 1. Artists around the community opened up their work spaces to the public throughout the weekend, allowing them to connect to new audiences and share behind-the-scenes views of the creative process.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Debbie Shannon and Debby Stratford.
Sarah Tucker, Peter Eichhorn and Che Rodes.
Chris and Julie Reitz.
Vallorie Henderson, Suzy Hatcher, Marti Keuhn and Bob Hallenberger
Sabra Crockett, Britany Baker and Frankie Steele.
Nancy Gordon Moore and Caroline Waite.
Taylor and Logan Gholson.
Sabra Crockett and the Wilsons.
Diana Quesada and Kathy Maxwell.
Xin Chen and Erica Lewis.
Remi, Jay, Willow and Toni Moslemi.
Nathan Rose and Jessica Oberdick.
Pat Ballard and Aaron Hutton.
Lisa Kurtz.
Lisa Kurtz.
Elizabeth Foley and Rosalie Rosenthal.
Lindy Casebier, Porter Watkins and Craig Scherman.
David and Terri Sierra.
Bob and Susan Hallenberg, Kashia amd Jim Watson, Ewa Perz and John Hallenberg.
Kaytie White and Richard Sullivan.
Mason, Bryan and Maria Holden.
Kammaleathahh Livingstone and Monica Leslie.