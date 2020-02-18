Galleries > _ > Society
Louisville Heart Ball 2020
February 18, 2020
On Feb. 8, the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Ball took place at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Edith Wright, Rod Ledford and Martina McElroy.
Tia and Rod Ledford with Martina McElroy.
Paul and Nicole Anderson with Caylee and Mike Valentine.
Renee Cecil, Ayron Corbitt, Nancy Bailey and Amanda Peyton.
Courtney Barber and Karen Shelton.
Mitzi and Steve Tomanchek.
Greg and Sharon Stump with Sanford Fleck.
Carly Fonda and Keegan Deweese.
Sandy and Carly Fonda with Keegan Deweese and Beth Fonda.
Daniel Forero, Shane Fisher, Laura Whitehead and Kayla Hadley.
Jamie and Roman Lane.
Ashley and John Casconi with Emily and Jordan Mitchell.
Leah Copas, Patty Vierling, Brayden Hale, Becky Hale, Sara Ward, Holly Green and Maria Hale.
Thea Browning and DeVone Holt.
Leah Hazelwood, Gia Combs, Hannah Robb and Molly Jett.
