Lofty Adventures

By Janice Carter Levitch

An amazing garden tour at Mt. Brilliant Farm in Lexington kicked off the week in grand style. While there, I ran into Joanne Caridis and the rest of the Speed Art Museum Patron Circle. The tour was led by renowned garden designer Jon Carloftis.

“Gardens are part of our design and range from huge horse farms to small backyards in town to mix it up and make it interesting,” Jon said.

“Art is a big part of each garden. If people learned a little something, had a few laughs, saw the beauty of Kentucky (and) had a delicious lunch … then it has been a success by bringing folks together. Any organization becomes stronger with a day spent experiencing good vibes like (on) this tour.”

Next up, the Chaser’s Eve Black Tie Gala was an elegant affair held at Buck Pond Farm in Versailles. The event’s executive director Kim Schipke Morris spearheaded the evening with great finesse. Guests arrived by the carloads despite the drizzly weather and made their way into the event – donning rain boots as part of the evening’s fashion parade.

“I would like to thank the gala committee and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute and the volunteers of Norton,” Kim said. “We are truly grateful for our presenting sponsor, Churchill Downs, and so many other people (who) make this fundraiser happen.”

Another weekend event following the Chaser’s Eve was the High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park. The hot spot was the Original Makers Club (OMC) VIP Lounge under a lavish tent, with brunch provided, to celebrate the 50th running. OMC and Woodford Reserve have partnered together and are dedicated to entertaining Kentucky with their series of elite events. Josh Merideth, founder and creator of OMC, knows how to pull out all the stops, delivering a first-class experience. He has a way of wrangling the best ideas together and bringing them to life.

A weekend of social butterflying wouldn’t be complete without visiting The Kentucky Castle in Versailles. The thought of staying overnight in a castle where everyone greets you with a warm smile and are just so darn happy to work there tickled me pink. Situated high on a hill and reminiscent of Balmoral Castle – the Scottish home of the British Royal Family – it’s truly magical.

The castle’s restaurant is romantic with a menu that will impress even the most well-traveled guests. Start with a Japanese eggplant dish or gazpacho soup to stimulate your appetite, then get ready for the entrée. One highlight I experienced was the Duck à l’orange paired with a superb Spanish wine, a match made in heaven. From crème brûlée to a choice of gelatos, dessert is definitely worth waiting for. After dinner, make your way up to one of the 13 rooms available for a good night’s sleep on the fluffiest bed Sleeping Beauty could ever hope to find.

At one point during my stay, I had to pinch myself and remember that this is part of the beauty of Kentucky – the powerful essence and quiet devotion to all of us who love and adore it. VT