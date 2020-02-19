On Feb. 8, the Louisville Marriott Downtown was the site of Lobster Feast 2020. Presented by Coopers’ Craft and Korbel, the event included live and silent auctions, cocktails, dancing and tons of tasty foods, including lobsters delivered to tables in an elaborate parade. This year’s theatrical island adventure theme let guests don fun tropical costumes. Proceeds from Lobster Feast allow Actors Theatre to continue providing exceptional performing arts experiences to theater fans from all over the nation.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson