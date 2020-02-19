Galleries > _ > Society
Lobster Feast 2020
February 19, 2020
On Feb. 8, the Louisville Marriott Downtown was the site of Lobster Feast 2020. Presented by Coopers’ Craft and Korbel, the event included live and silent auctions, cocktails, dancing and tons of tasty foods, including lobsters delivered to tables in an elaborate parade. This year’s theatrical island adventure theme let guests don fun tropical costumes. Proceeds from Lobster Feast allow Actors Theatre to continue providing exceptional performing arts experiences to theater fans from all over the nation.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Rachel and Sean Warren with mermaid and makeup artist Alex Might and Teresa Langford.
-
Rob Frederick, Suzanne Gorman and Laura Blevins.
-
Sam Stewart and Sarah Daley.
-
Derek and Kay Howard.
-
-
Lincoln and Laura Snyder.
-
Derek and Kay Howard with Laura and Lincoln Snyder.
-
Terri Blair, Derek and Kay Howard, Laura and Lincoln Snyder and Norman Dixon.
-
Todd Lowe, Terri Blair and Norman Dixon.
-
Marcus Siu, ready for lobster!
-
Chris Garofalo,Aizhaneya Carter, Noah Keyishian, Cara Hinh and Patrick Owen.
-
Peter and Emily Tower with Erica and Patience Fields and Scott and Andrew Schaftlein.
-
Bill and Barbara Juckett with Mary Nixon and Deana and Mike Paradis.
-
Mike Gunther and Karen Williams.
-
Matt and Jessica Rives with Tracy and Michael Birch.
-
Charlie Grass and Penny Peavler.
-
-
-
Jen Jarnagin and Mollie Murk.
-
Terri Keeley and Mike Fine.
-
Nancie and Tad Myre.
-
Ingrid Hernandez and Holly Houston.
-
-
Neill Robertson and Robert Barry Fleming.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jude and Dominique Thompson.
-
-
-
-
-
Zoe Benway and her lobster.
-
-
-
-
-
Farrah Thornberry and a perfect piece of lobster meat.
-
-
Hollie Hopkins serving up the lobsters.
-
Hollie Hopkins serving up the lobsters.
-
-
Hollie Hopkins and her lobster.
-
-
Noah Keyishian, Alex Lin, Neill Robertson and Colin Carswell.
-
The Atmosphere Changers, Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher, Niya Brown, Asia Peeples and Brian Bausley.
-
Otis Colvin, Kevin Broland and J.P. Davis.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-