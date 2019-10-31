Letter From the Editor

Nearly two years ago, I was hired to serve as editor in chief of The Voice by then-publisher Laura Snyder. Together – with our amazing team – we transitioned from a weekly publication into a beautiful monthly magazine that, thanks to you and our advertising partners, has continued to evolve over its 70 year history.

Laura is now Chief Operating Officer of Red Pin Media, the company that owns The Voice, and Janice Carter Levitch – a long-time supporter and columnist – has assumed the role of publisher, which makes me incredibly happy. We have known one another for years and have forged a strong friendship we both value.

Janice is the epitome of The Voice, and her vision will guide this iconic publication in ways no one else could. That’s why I have decided it is the right time for me to step down as editor in chief.

In April, I was given an amazing opportunity to serve as the solo host of WHAS11’s “Great Day Live” weekday morning show. I also continued to serve as editor of The Voice and editor and co-founder of Extol Magazine, a publication based in Southern Indiana that I own and operate with my husband, Jason Applegate. In addition, I am the mother of a wonderful 3-year-old daughter, owned by six furry family members, give back to the community in various ways and, as I am soon heading into my 45th year of life, have begun to take balancing my work life and personal time with seriousness.

The Voice is growing in myriad ways and will continue to do so, and with Janice at the helm, I leave The Voice in incredible hands. Although leaving is bittersweet, it’s the right thing for the publication, for my family and our business, and, ultimately, for me.

I am extremely grateful to Laura for hiring me nearly two years ago to help shape the vision of The Voice. She is the consummate professional and as smart and sophisticated as you will find in our industry. For years, I admired her from afar, but when given the chance to work for her – although she always said I was working “with” her – I jumped at it, and am better in numerous ways because of her.

I also had the good fortune of working most closely with Art Director Britany Baker and Managing Editor Mariah Kline, two immensely talented individuals I respect and also adore. They made work a true joy.

I am also thankful to the advertising partners who support The Voice, and, especially, to our readers. Juggling three jobs hasn’t been easy, but I always kept you in mind and want you to know Janice and her team will, too.

While I will no longer serve as The Voice’s editor in chief, I will remain a reader and avid supporter – and Janice will continue to join me every other week on WHAS11’s “Great Day Live,” which has forged a partnership with The Voice.

I have never been great at goodbyes – I’m that person who thanks a party host and then quietly exits before anyone realizes I’ve left – so, I’ll end this, my last note, by simply saying thank you. I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Truly,

Angie Fenton

Editor in Chief