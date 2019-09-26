Letter From the Editor

The first time I met Janice Carter Levitch, she lived near Cherokee Park and had a steep driveway that was a perfect place to run grueling sprints and turn your legs into mush as you worked your quads and glutes on the ascent and descent. My then-trainer had asked Janice if she and her crew of wannabe bodybuilders, including me, could borrow her drive, and – as is emblematic of Janice’s perpetually-giving nature – she said yes.

Years later, when I was hired as managing editor of The Voice-Tribune by the previous owners, my team featured Janice and her artistic endeavors. I was impressed with her quiet strength and fearless determination. I also enjoyed the chance to spend a few moments with her at society events I covered. Ever graceful, kind and humble, Janice embodied the best of what The Voice aimed to present in our pages.

The Voice-Tribune – which has been owned by Red Pin Media since 2016 – is wrapping up its 70th year and has existed in many iterations. But as we look forward to what comes next, we will do so with a new leader at the helm: Janice will guide us as the new publisher of The Voice-Tribune. Janice first joined the team two years ago as our featured columnist but has served as a champion of The Voice for years. Janice is poised to oversee, influence and lead this Louisville institution that has always been YOUR Voice. Laura Snyder, our former publisher, will assume the role of Red Pin Media’s chief operations officer. We are proud to have great leadership in place and are excited about what the future holds.

Speaking of which, Kroger recently announced that it was removing all free publications from its stores across the country. Our relatively recent foray into being distributed at Kroger locations was beneficial. However, we are continuing to add more racks and fulfill requests for more distribution points around the community, making it even easier to pick up your monthly copy. You can always find an updated list of where to find us up by visiting voice-tribune.com/about-us/where-to-find.

As always, thank you for supporting The Voice.

Truly,

Angie Fenton