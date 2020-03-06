Galleries > _ > Society
Kentucky to the World: The Future of Food is Female
March 6, 2020
As part of the Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series, Food Network Host and Chef Damaris Phillips led a conversation with her fellow game-changing female chefs on March 2. Hosted at the Kentucky Center, the event was presented by Kentucky to the World in collaboration with the LEE Initiative, which strives to create more diversity and equity in the restaurant industry.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Shannon Hamilton and Julie Roberts.
Elizabeth Greenfield and Robert Barry Fleming.
Meagan Thurmond, Bri Hlava and Thomas Bolton.
Arnold and Carol Zegart with Maggie Bieda, Kenny Zegart and Tony Bieda.
Lindsey Ofcacek with the Lee Initiative, Taylor Cochran with Kentucky to the World and Thomas Bolton with Maker's Mark.
Patty Johnson, Mona Vollmer, Madeline Abramson, Paula Schoenhoff and Tamara Frank.
Ben Johnson and Chef Edward Lee.
Nikkia Rhodes and Sam Fore.
Becky Phillips and Lopa Mehrotra.
Shelly Zegart and Damaris Phillips.
Chef C.J. Jenkins, Laquisha George and Damaris Phillips.
Sheila Eaves, Amy Gilbert, Mary Bramblett, Gayle Milam, Carolle Jones Clay, Damaris Phillips and Lucretia Vinson.
Autumn Camp and Ivy Alexander.
