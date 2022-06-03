Kentucky Derby 148

Photos by Amber Chalfin, Andrea Hutchinson &

Madeline Mullenbach



On May 7, the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack was a day unlike any other in recent memory, with perfect weather and all-inclusive food and drink. Rich Strike took home the garland of roses and pulled off the second-biggest upset in the history of the Run for the Roses by rallying along the inside to catch favored Epicenter in a deep stretch to win. The Run for the Roses winner, ridden by jockey Sonny Leon and trained by Eric Reed, came into the race at 80-1 odds.