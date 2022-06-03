fbpx

Kentucky Derby 148

June 3, 2022
On May 7, the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack was a day unlike any other in recent memory, with perfect weather and all-inclusive food and drink. Rich Strike took home the garland of roses and pulled off the second-biggest upset in the history of the Run for the Roses by rallying along the inside to catch favored Epicenter in a deep stretch to win. The Run for the Roses winner, ridden by jockey Sonny Leon and trained by Eric Reed, came into the race at 80-1 odds.

  • Pam and Kevin Carter.

  • Sandy Massey and Kirby Floyd.

  • Ellis Tarver and Dustin Neel.

  • Keith and Kyra Knopf, Lori Kissinger and Tiffany Martorella.

  • Jahmal Miller, Vince Hardy, Tyler Mckenzie and Walter Maxfield Jones.

  • Cameron and Tiffany Munson.

  • Nick Sobba, Chris Rick and Ethan Hayes.

  • Elizabeth and Boyce Adams with Stephen Holcombe.

  • Sara Travis and Michael Davis.

  • Jill Smith and Todd Proffitt.

  • Kristen Piazza.

  • Jamie Campisano and Brandon Sullivan.

  • Carrie and Jeff Ketterman.

  • Gretchen Van Vlymen.

  • Charlie Jones.

  • Justin and MaryKatherine Black.

  • Oliver Sednek and Paige Dunn.

  • Lorin Stephens and Shay Smolevithe.

  • Montez Ford and Bianca Belair.

  • Aneesa Sheikh and Sean Burke.

  • Ashley Davis Signman, Tonya Abeln, Alex Hepfinger, Dana Darley Daily and Gunnar Deatherage.

  • Dana Darley Daily, Kasey Ramage and Alex Hepfinger.

  • Fallon Boles, Betsy Jasper, Riley Jasper, Ciara Cornette, Branden Keast and Alexis Whelan.

  • Adriana Runee, Robert Shenton, Amanda Shannon, Lee Courtney and Charlene Berge-Blum.

  • Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead.

  • Cindy and Ray Carcione.

  • David Grantz and Erica McDowell.

  • Tanya Tucker.

  • Leslie and Olivia Ganer with Denice Grisham.

  • TyTy Washington.

  • Chris Sterned and Melissa O'Connell.

  • Kristin Shapira, Kristie Jordan, Justina Powers and Michelle Brooks.

  • Lindsey Scoffield, Emily White and Elaina Carrera.

  • Jess and Jonathan Crocker with Pattie Martin.

  • Colleen Heath, Tina Bailey and Danille McElroy.

  • Christine Herring and Melissa Robich.

  • Valentino Bradley and Melvontae Reese.

  • Grace and Erica Miller.

  • Katalin Haines, Clare Krebs, Kaelyn Gault-Hancock and Leslie Woods.

  • Jennie McCullough, Heather Peevy and Trase Mahan.

  • Chad Mariska, Nicole Schilling and Cortney Smith.

  • Trase and Shana Mahan, Amy Mariska and David Jankowsky.

  • Myron Spilde, Jim Onkst, Lisa Johnson, Ingrid Ferro-Spilde and Shawn Spilde.

  • Jenny Pfanenstiel, Rachel Bell, Bart Pfanenstiel and Kate Smith.

  • Jason Lippa.

  • Jackie Gonzalez, Angela Livingston, Jamie King and Jason Lippa.

  • Amy Terrill and Jennifer Vories.

  • Ebert Haegele, Scott Barton, Evan Spalding and Judge Jessica Moore.

  • Heather Kleisner and Jenny Hale.

  • Jasmine McGowan and Caudia Hill.

  • O'Malley Dreisbach and Bali Chainani.

  • Sean Carter, Ian and Chantelle Mey and Callum Sargent.

  • Whitney and Matt Jamie.

  • Tommy Lim, Jake Hyland, Paul Ford, William Kropp and Matt Gleeson.

  • Dawn Blevins.

  • Judge Jessica Moore and Mary Lou Meyer.

  • Charisma Perry and Danica White.

  • Jennifer and Andrew Dinsmore.