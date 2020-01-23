James Beard Taste Louisville Pop-Up Dinner 

The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America held a Pop-Up Dinner on, Jan. 13 at Anoosh Bistro. Guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind menu crafted by visiting and local all-stars Maneet Chauhan of Nashville and Anoosh Shariat of Louisville. The evening’s selections included a Malabar Crab Cake with Coconut, Mango Slaw and Panch Phoran Chutney, as well as a Pistachio Genoise.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson