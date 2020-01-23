Galleries > _ > Society
James Beard Taste Louisville Pop-Up Dinner
January 23, 2020
The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America held a Pop-Up Dinner on, Jan. 13 at Anoosh Bistro. Guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind menu crafted by visiting and local all-stars Maneet Chauhan of Nashville and Anoosh Shariat of Louisville. The evening’s selections included a Malabar Crab Cake with Coconut, Mango Slaw and Panch Phoran Chutney, as well as a Pistachio Genoise.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Chef Maneet Chauhan, Chef Anoosh Shariat, Heather and Kaveh Zamanian and Kris Moon of the James Beard Foundation.
-
-
Tom Stout and Melinda Harned with Pam and Rene Stephens from Iowa.
-
Doug, Donna and Clodean Rodgers from Alabama.
-
-
Chef Anoosh Shariat, Kiel Dowlin, Gretchen Leiterman and Steve Bass.
-
Molly Jones and Jean Wells.
-
Rene Cassaro and Michelle Jones.
-
Meredith and Chris Brown.
-
Todd Skaggs and Matt Cassaro.
-
-
Kris Moon, Chef Anoosh Shariat and Chef Maneet Chauhan with Terri and Steve Bass.
-
James Gregg, Cissy Musselman and Chef Anoosh Shariat.
-
James Gregg, Cissy Musselman, Chef Anoosh Shariat and Chef Maneet Chauhan.
-
-
Janice Carter Levitch and Chef Anoosh Shariat.
-
Peng Looi, Adam, Ling Chiu and Al Kiani.
-
Venkat and Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and Paula Barmore.
-
Venkat and Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and Paula Barmore.
-
Patience and Erica Fields.
-
Steve Bass and Dr. Neeli Bendapudi.
-
Chefs Anoosh Shariat and Maneet Chauhan.
-
Chefs Anoosh Shariat and Maneet Chauhan.
-
-
-
Sarah Martin, Mary Nixon, Maria Gurren and Michael Wade Smith.
-
Mary Marrow and Ted Nixon.
-
Beth Andrews and Karen Graehler.
-
-
Paul Neumann, Arloa Eckels and Gina South.
-
Drew Hutchinson and Kristie Duve.
-
Patrick and Katy Garvey.
-
Drew Hutchinson, Jenn Dunavan and Kristie Duve.
-