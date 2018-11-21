+ Carousel Post > _ > Society

Iconic Moments

November 21, 2018

1. Aug. 31, 2006. The Voice-Tribune Best Dressed Issue. Janice modeling an ensemble from Rodes on the runway during the Parisian style fashion show produced by Douglas Riddle at The Seelbach Hilton Hotel in the Medallion Ballroom. Proceeds were donated to the Community Health Charities and Kids Acting Against Cancer.

By Janice Carter Levitch

“There’s only one thing in life, and that’s the continual renewal of inspiration.”

–Diana Vreeland

When Laura Snyder (our stylish and smart-to-boot publisher) and Angie Fenton (our editor in chief, who, I for one, am convinced is a reincarnated movie star from the golden screen era) announced in our weekly editorial meeting that The Voice-Tribune would be going monthly, I threw my hands in the air like a five-year-old who had just been handed the keys to the candy shop.

2. April 4, 2001. The Voice-Tribune society section by Lucie Blodgett, social columnist. Famous hat designer KOKIN at the Kentucky Derby Museum showing Janice a hat in preparation for the 127th Run for the Roses.

How utterly exciting – going monthly – and a tremendous decision that I’m sure didn’t happen over just one cup of coffee or a few jiggers of some lovely libation. I could only imagine it like a scene from a movie with Angie as an Eva Perón type and Laura as Meryl Streep – somewhere between “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Post” (when she played Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper). Lots of things are accomplished in the conference room at our office, and I can’t imagine how they make decisions without me there for every single one. But I am known to be out seeking entertainment and amusement, and can’t hold still for long.

Cut to the next scene of this movie in which I am reflecting on the nostalgia I have for The Voice-Tribune. The earliest memory I can recall was my mother reading through the weekly newsletter that was sprinkled around the St. Matthews area. 

3. March 13, 2014. The Voice-Tribune homes feature. ‘A Home For Living And Loving Life’ showcasing Janice’s historical Cherokee Park home on the hill, which was renovated by Bittners.

It seemed fascinating to me that it generated so much interest and from then on, I was a fan. There was a time when if you saw your photograph appear in the society section, you could walk into the office, speak to Sir John Harralson and request a copy of that photograph. There was a dark room in the back of the office where each order was hand printed. I still have several of mine that I ordered, and included one of those special photographs in this issue (I know, sentimental).

With only past images to grace the pages of my last weekly column, may they inspire you to reminisce about your own memories of what the weekly has meant to you as we move forward and welcome in the monthly. A wise decision was made to open the gateway to a new era for this iconic publication. Keep an eye out for my column, Let Me Tell You, now expanding into four pages of entertainment and amusement. VT

4. May 3, 2007. The Voice-Tribune fashion editorial by Sug Schusterman, on location at Winstar Farm. Janice feeding a treat to Distorted Humor in a gorgeous hat from Rodes with coordinating dress from She of Louisville.

5. Circa 1993. The showroom grand opening for Rick Jenkins Interior Design firm on Bardstown Road. Special order black-and-white image from the darkroom at The Voice-Tribune’s former location in St. Matthews. Photographed by John Harralson for The Voice-Tribune. L-R Janice and Douglas Riddle enjoying the event.

6. May 3, 2007. Fashion editorial by Sug Schusterman on location at Winstar Farm. Heather and Janice at the barn entrance with Distorted Humor nearby.

7. Circa 2006. The Voice-Tribune. An ad campaign for She of Louisville in Chenoweth Square. Janice modeling an alpaca plaid jacket with mink trim and matching skirt by Zenobia from She of Louisville.