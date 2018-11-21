Iconic Moments

By Janice Carter Levitch

“There’s only one thing in life, and that’s the continual renewal of inspiration.”

–Diana Vreeland

When Laura Snyder (our stylish and smart-to-boot publisher) and Angie Fenton (our editor in chief, who, I for one, am convinced is a reincarnated movie star from the golden screen era) announced in our weekly editorial meeting that The Voice-Tribune would be going monthly, I threw my hands in the air like a five-year-old who had just been handed the keys to the candy shop.

How utterly exciting – going monthly – and a tremendous decision that I’m sure didn’t happen over just one cup of coffee or a few jiggers of some lovely libation. I could only imagine it like a scene from a movie with Angie as an Eva Perón type and Laura as Meryl Streep – somewhere between “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Post” (when she played Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper). Lots of things are accomplished in the conference room at our office, and I can’t imagine how they make decisions without me there for every single one. But I am known to be out seeking entertainment and amusement, and can’t hold still for long.

Cut to the next scene of this movie in which I am reflecting on the nostalgia I have for The Voice-Tribune. The earliest memory I can recall was my mother reading through the weekly newsletter that was sprinkled around the St. Matthews area.

It seemed fascinating to me that it generated so much interest and from then on, I was a fan. There was a time when if you saw your photograph appear in the society section, you could walk into the office, speak to Sir John Harralson and request a copy of that photograph. There was a dark room in the back of the office where each order was hand printed. I still have several of mine that I ordered, and included one of those special photographs in this issue (I know, sentimental).

With only past images to grace the pages of my last weekly column, may they inspire you to reminisce about your own memories of what the weekly has meant to you as we move forward and welcome in the monthly. A wise decision was made to open the gateway to a new era for this iconic publication. Keep an eye out for my column, Let Me Tell You, now expanding into four pages of entertainment and amusement. VT