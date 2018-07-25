Hunt Clubs and Preservations

By Janice Carter Levitch

When you get an invitation to dinner in an open-air barn at the Iroquois Hunt Club, you drop everything and go. Situated in a secluded neck of the woods in Lexington, the Iroquois Hunt Club, founded in 1880 by Gen. Roger D. Williams, is rich in history and is known for fox hunting. However, the main function of the hunt is to keep the coyotes dispersed so they don’t become a threat to livestock and house pets.

We all have visions (or maybe it’s just me) of what it might be like to wear that snazzy getup and give it a go at following those hounds around the beautiful landscape. Imagine hearing the bugle that signals the call to the hunt, and off you go. You may not be sure what’s over the next hill, but who cares when you’ve got that red jacket on and that great looking hat.

But this occasion was about an exclusive dinner, so we will return for an actual hunting experience in the fall (you’ll definitely be hearing about it since I’m chomping at the bit to wear that red riding jacket). Adjacent to the main clubhouse is the open-air barn that was set up with green and white picnic-style tablecloths. Twinkling lights strung across the ceiling beams added to the magical feeling I had from the moment I walked through the red and white barn doors. The menu was Asian-inspired, and I filled my plate with the fluffiest dumplings I’ve ever seen. Once I sat down, I felt like Kung Fu Panda trying to fiddle with my chopsticks and eat my meal without accidently popping any food over to the other side of the table. Thankfully, no food incidents occurred except that I ate as much as a defensive linebacker would after a Super Bowl win. You can probably guess that my coming week will include a few extra hours of cardio.

Onto the next adventure: the second annual Bourbon & Brews on Broadway benefiting the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation (BGT). The event was held at the historical BGT campus at 210 North Broadway in Lexington and sponsored by Maker’s Mark, Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens, Longwood Antique Woods and Ale 8, to name a few. This party is one you’ll definitely want a ticket for the next time it rolls around.

“We always have a party with a purpose,” said Executive Director Sheila Omer Ferrell. “Tonight, there are five specialty cocktails presented by Maker’s Mark and West Sixth Brewing that are named after historical sights around town. There is also a 1941 Packard parked at the entry to our event, which belongs to the Carloftis family. We felt like this classic car set the perfect mood for our guests as they would arrive.”

And set the mood it did.

There was a variety of bite-sized burgers (sliders) and gourmet tacos along with an array of delectable sweets beautifully presented in family buffet style. The evening was highlighted by a live and silent auction that would impress even the most well-traveled socialite. When the mega-watt talent of Joslyn & The Sweet Compression began performing, everyone got on the dance floor and cut a rug into the wee hours. What more could you ask for? Great music and a good cause combined with delicious food and wonderful memories that will linger in our thoughts for a long time. Isn’t that what preservation is about?

Speaking of preservation, Carla Sue Broecker has been a mainstay within the pages of The Voice-Tribune for as long as I can remember. She always fascinated me with her wit and charm that could disarm even the most volatile diva. I’ve always admired her ability to entertain us week after week with her experiences and allow us to live vicariously through her adventures that she writes about in her weekly column, Partyline. There were times when I would see her out and about attending the same events that I enjoyed, and she always moved about the crowd in such a special way.

What an honor it has been to have my weekly column featured after Carla Sue’s for the past few months. I have to admit that she’s one tough act to follow, but I’m going to continue to give it all the passion and enthusiasm possible. As I hone my skills and follow the guidance of our editor in chief, let me say that my heart and soul are grateful for the opportunity to have learned so much from such a lovely individual. Carla Sue, you are a blessing to many and will continue to be with me as this caterpillar is leaving its cocoon to become a social butterfly just like you. After all, I think you’ve shown me how to fly. VT