The Horse Capper: Life After Basketball

By Janice Carter Levitch

David Levitch is best known for his four years as a former member of the University of Louisville basketball team. Upon graduating in 2017, he was faced with thoughts of life after basketball, but he knew deep down he wanted to do Thoroughbred handicapping, the art of predicting horses who have the highest possibility of crossing the finish line according to his forecast. Shifting from a basketball arena to a horseracing arena was an easy transition. From a very early age he has always had one foot in both. As a young boy he wanted to be a basketball player or a jockey. Quickly outgrowing the possibility of being a jockey when he reached the height of 6’3″, he began following his dream to become a notable and well-respected handicapper. He has worked diligently – step by step – to craft his own formula when it comes to the fine art of predicting the outcome of a horse race. The handicapping process can be simple or complex, but for David usually includes some of the following elements when studying a race and what the horses are bringing to the starting gate:

• He prefers handicapping on paper, focusing on handwriting his choices.

• He always uses the Daily Racing Form (DRF) programs that are printed out. He’s not big on the new style of using electronics and iPads to handicap, but he will watch replays on his computer with the DRF Formulator. Beyer speed figures and class are the two major factors when looking at a horse: who they have run against and the Beyer number they received. The Beyer speed rating strategies were created by Andrew Beyer, a syndicated horse racing columnist for the Washington Post, in the 1970s.

• Cutbacks are another big angle for him. Horses cutting back always have a stamina advantage on the horses who have been mainly sprinting in their most recent races. He believes they always have an advantage on the sprinters if they’re good enough to win.

• Speed is a big deal for him when it comes to picking a horse. He loves it when a horse has speed or a tactical advantage on their competition. He holds nothing against closers, as he does bet them as well, but if it’s between a closer or a speed horse, he will always take the speed horse.

Already well-known at Churchill Downs by owners, trainers, jockeys, jockey agents, administrators, big stakes gamblers, vets, outriders and announcers, one of his best friends and mentor is none other than Travis Stone, the announcer at Churchill Downs. They met through Norman Casse, a horse trainer that David interned with in the spring of 2016. Travis has called the last three Kentucky Derby races and you will hear his distinctive voice once again this year for the 144th Run for the Roses. Stay tuned for an expanded feature article on Travis in the very near future. His sharp wit, calm demeanor and astute vocal qualities provide him with the talent needed to announce each race as a story all its own with confidence and a genuine tone.

Outside of Churchill Downs, Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, is David’s favorite track. Drawn to the rich tradition it brings and the great racing it has to offer, he follows New York racing full time.

Kentucky is definitely rich in tradition as well and David is fast on his way as a handicapper, recently launching his website, thehorsecapper.com, promoting his ability as a handicapper. He always keeps his eye on the final turn as his predictions make that sprint down the stretch in hopes of crossing the finish line as he envisioned. Or as Travis Stone would say, making the final “turn for home.” VT