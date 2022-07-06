Galleries > _ > Society
Hermitage Farm Classic
July 6, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Hermitage Farm hosts the Kentucky Classic, a three-day Combined Driving Event Competition on even-numbered years, at their beautiful historic grounds. The weekend offered exciting days with plenty of endurance competitions and a VIP area with food and bourbon selections from Barn8.
Katie, Leah and Sarah Kramer.
Kim Huhmann, Anna Finneran, Avery Wilson, Kristopher Kelley, Michael Davis and Mae Wilson.
Roman Epelbaum, Maryta Sctukowska and Alex Hepfinger.
Rebecca Kelly and John Gourley.
Joan Thompson with Victoria and Tara Clevenger.
Anna Krejci and Laura Lee Brown.
Anna Krejci, Laura Lee Brown and Anna Finneran.
Michele Power and Linda Campbell.
Robin LeMastus and Sallie Dilaura.
Patti Wilson, Ann and Tom Roth, Rob Wilson and Torri Broadus.
Steve Wilson and Alex Hepfinger.
Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown.
Wes and Rachel Johnson with Kacie and William Frentz.
Dana Darley Daily, Joe Daily and Alex Hepfinger.
Team Weber.
Andrew Counsell, Anne-Marie Turbe and Kail Palmer-Miller.
Sterling Graburn and Theresa Lever.
Arrya Gaspar and Chad Rhinehart.
Phil Odden, Arrya Gaspar, John Porter and Chad Rhinehart.
Wayne Humphreys, Mary Phelps, Joe Yoder and Theresa Gorecki.
Fabian Beecken, Alex Hepfinger and Tibo Coens.
Nina Bonnie and LuLu Davis.
Judy and Talya Oetinger with Joan Shelley Salsburg.
Nicho Meredith and Ellen Ettenger.
Steve Wilson and Nicho Meredith.