Galleries > _ > Society

Hermitage Farm Classic

July 6, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson


Hermitage Farm hosts the Kentucky Classic, a three-day Combined Driving Event Competition on even-numbered years, at their beautiful historic grounds. The weekend offered exciting days with plenty of endurance competitions and a VIP area with food and bourbon selections from Barn8.

  • Katie, Leah and Sarah Kramer.

  • Kim Huhmann, Anna Finneran, Avery Wilson, Kristopher Kelley, Michael Davis and Mae Wilson.

  • Steve Wilson.

  • Anna Finneran with Sara, Leah and Katie Kramer, Mae Wilson, Craig Stevenson, Steve Wilson, Andy Llanes Bulto and Anna Krejci.

  • Roman Epelbaum, Maryta Sctukowska and Alex Hepfinger.

  • Rebecca Kelly and John Gourley.

  • Joan Thompson with Victoria and Tara Clevenger.

  • Anna Krejci and Laura Lee Brown.

  • Anna Krejci, Laura Lee Brown and Anna Finneran.

  • Michele Power and Linda Campbell.

  • Robin LeMastus and Sallie Dilaura.

  • Patti Wilson, Ann and Tom Roth, Rob Wilson and Torri Broadus.

  • Steve Wilson and Alex Hepfinger.

  • Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown.

  • Wes and Rachel Johnson with Kacie and William Frentz.

  • Dana Darley Daily, Joe Daily and Alex Hepfinger.

  • Team Weber.

  • Andrew Counsell, Anne-Marie Turbe and Kail Palmer-Miller.

  • Sterling Graburn and Theresa Lever.

  • Arrya Gaspar and Chad Rhinehart.

  • Phil Odden, Arrya Gaspar, John Porter and Chad Rhinehart.

  • Wayne Humphreys, Mary Phelps, Joe Yoder and Theresa Gorecki.

  • Fabian Beecken, Alex Hepfinger and Tibo Coens.

  • Nina Bonnie and LuLu Davis.

  • Joan Shelley Salsburg, Steve Wilson, and Judy and Talya Oetinger.

  • Judy and Talya Oetinger with Joan Shelley Salsburg.

  • Nicho Meredith and Ellen Ettenger.

  • Steve Wilson and Nicho Meredith.