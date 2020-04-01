Galleries > _ > Society
Heartstrings Dinner & Dance
April 1, 2020
The Kentuckiana Stroke Association held its annual Heartstrings Dinner Dance at the Louisville Boat Club on Feb. 15. Helen Davis was honored for her 20 years of service as an association volunteer. The Stroke Association, which serves the people of Kentucky and Indiana, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of stroke through education and awareness.
Photos by John H. Harralson Jr.
Jen Warawa, Kathie Quaife, Paula Carmouche, Tasha Corbett and Robin Byrd.
Pat and Shirley Payne.
Sara Lombard, Charles Oberst, Teresa Doyle and Jenna Doyle.
Justin Horn, Dorrie Zimmerman and Joel Zimmerman.
Thomas Davis, Helen Davis who was the Heartstring honoree, and Tom Davis.
Sally and Patrick Galla.
Tom and Pat Frank, Steve and Brenda Berube and Jill and Tom Bell.
Jen Warawa and Erin Lamon.
