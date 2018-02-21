+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism Opening
February 21, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
The Speed Art Museum hosted a members-only preview party celebrating their groundbreaking new exhibition on Feb. 15. “Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism” features more than 80 paintings by 37 artists, and will remain on display until May 13.
Kiana and the Sun Kings.
Karen Abney, Ted Wathen and Luckett Davidson.
AFA Curator Suzanne Ramljak and AFA Director and CFO Pauline Willis.
Speed Museum CMO Steven Bowling, Director of Development Joanne Carris and Board of Governors Carla Terwilleger.
Julie Tallent and Laura Dixon.
Nancy Johnston, Craig Scherman, Linda and Dave Contarino and Susan Tolliver.
Tania Kutchins, Mary Tyler Simpson and Grey Henry.
Souha Nassar and Jennifer Blair.
Jon and Elizabeth Spalding.
Tracy Slone and Anne Harlan.
Jolea Brown Andersen and Carla Vidoni.
Channing Flaherty and Jordan King.
Kate Moore and Ann DeVilbiss.
Dorothy Malloy, Beth Gossmann, Teri Thomas and Creig Stark.
Kathy Matheny, Janice Varner and Carol Cooper.
Carrie Donovan, Kelly Scott, Andrea Ragsdale, Dan Conklin and Rebecca Stutzman.
Peggy Sue Howard of Zephyr Gallery and Kay Coyte.
Deborah Shwab, George Davidson and Juliette Willis.
Sheri Collett and Jean Dengerink.
Jude and Grace Wolford, Erin White, Bridget Wolford and Annie Taylor.
Kammaleathahh Livingstone and Katie Delahanty.
