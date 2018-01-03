+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Winter Soirée
January 3, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
This formal holiday affair took place on Saturday, December 23 at Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center. Attendees enjoyed food, cocktails and entertainment from the Bourbon Straights.
Dee Bigbee and Jodie Hanson were engaged at the Soiree.
Dee Bigbee, Jodie Hanson, Megan Friday and Kelly O’Brien.
Grace Lawson, Chloe Mitchell and Sophie Burzynski.
Brittany Eisner, Catherine Woeste, Nathan Mitchell and Chrissie Diebold.
Jaclyn Endres, Maddie Bivens, Patricia Mattingly, Kara Spitler, Carlie Combs and Erin Embrey.
Trey Embrey and Katie Chrisco.
Erin Embrey and Lowell Brown.
Allie Piazza and Rob Gleixner.
Julie Laemmle and Logan Watts.
Meredith Barnes, Elaina Parker and Sophie Burzynski.
Bryce and Casey Liston.
Lowell, Audrey, Event Founder and Chair Eleanor, Rose and Thomas Brown.
Greg and Jeanie and Johnna and Ron Borgmeier.
Brandon and Randilyn Morris and David and Kelsey Bales.
Sarah McGuire, Lauren Kearney, Andrew Ferree, whitney Shemwell, Jamie Ferree, Mary Alice Pierce, Taylor Goetz and Mary Bratcher.
Mallory Beckett, Allyson Fleming and Rob Thomas.
Matt Vine, Eva Nunnally and Oliver Brown.
Grady Nutt, Eleanor Brown, Hal Bomar and Anna Rademaker.
Adam McCord, Jackson Simon and Randy Flamethrower.
Randy Flamethrower, Ronald Mexico and Bane.
Andrew Ward and Kelly Leitz.
Zach Zelisko, Lexi Baughman.
Catherine Allgeier and Olivia Fleming.
