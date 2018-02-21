+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Whitehall Valentine’s Dinner
February 21, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On Feb. 14, guests gathered at the Whitehall mansion to celebrate the most romantic night of the year. Chef Gregoire Guiot of Mirabelle Gourmet Catering prepared a four-course meal that couples and groups of friends enjoyed by candlelight.
-
Mandy Hord and Jamiley Mills.
-
Jeff and Jill Eden.
-
Tom Wilkerson and Cheryl Butler.
-
Michael and Vanessa Ross.
-
-
Carl and Peggy Lutes.
-
Ingrid and Jorge Campos.
-
Nick Beverly and Kari Green.
-
Austin Harlow and Rachel Eychmans.
-
Rob and Alana Donald.
-
Rachelle Howell and Jason Wallen.
-
John and Catherine Evans.
-
Wave and Brenda Townes.
-
Sara and Josh Judd.
-
Bob and Nancy Brand.
-
Shelby and Jesus Acevedo.
-
Debby and Bobby Adams.
-
Linda and Charles Raque and Bob and Bev Thieneman.
-
Terry and John Malcolm and Michael and Mary Anne Lynch.
-
Gordon and Carol O. McMurry.
-
Eric and Stephanie Oliver.
-
Matthew and Elyssa Yantis.
-
Brynn Colburn and Daniel Garber.
-
Paul and Emma Reber.
-
Sharon and Mike Cundiff.
-
Bridgid Molyneaux and Kristen Lutes.
-
Carol Grisanti and Kristen Lutes.
-