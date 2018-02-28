_ > Society > Galleries
Visiting Artist Open House
February 28, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
On Feb. 22, artists Andrew Dailinger, Julie Leidner and Kathleen Lolley showcased their works at Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty. The exhibition’s theme explored what it means to the artists to be both a student and a teacher of art.
Elizabeth Lenihan and Rebecca Brown.
Andrew Dailinger, Julie Leidner, Kathleen Lolley and John Lenihan.
John and Elizabeth Lenihan, Julie Leidner, Andrew Dailinger and Kathleen Lolley.
Suzy Lancaster, Rebecca Brown, Terry and Steve Bass.
Georgia Farnan, Steve Bass, John and Rebecca Brown.
'Simultaneous Portraits' by St. Francis School teacher Julie Leidner and her students.
Kitty and Kelly Pfeiffer, Cathie and Bob Astorino.
'Screen Stills of Student/Teacher Animation' by Kathleen Lolley and her students.
Julie Tichenor and Lynette Masterson.
'Simultaneous Portraits' by St. Francis School teacher Julie Leidner and her students.
Terri Seltz and Sheri Metheny.
'Simultaneous Portrait' by St. Francis School teacher Julie Leidner and her students.
JohnBen Lacy and Katy Delahanty.
Nina Rojas, Avi and Anthony Seitz.
John and Rebecca Brown.
Mary Clore and Irene Mudd.
Emily Coleman, Jasper Coleman and Pamela Lawson.
Julie Tichenor, John and Rebecca Brown.
Julie Leidner and Kent Oyler.
Kathleen Lolley and Barry Stein.
Stacey Dickens and Jason Farabee.
Barry Stein and Nina Rojas.
Tommy Thomas and Melanie Galloway.
Chad and Lee Middendorf.
Robin Roggenkame and Laura Devlin.
Mark Robinson and Dewey Kincady.
Andrew Dailinger and Alex Taylor.
Makena and Brad Devlin.
Alex Taylor.
Robin Roggenkame.
'Secondary Growth (Student/Teacher Animation) by Kathleen Lolley.
