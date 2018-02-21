_ > Society > Galleries
Vincenzo’s Chef Dinner
February 21, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Couples and guests enjoyed a fantastic four-course dinner with wine pairings on Feb. 18. Celebrity chefs included Candyce Clifft, Terry Meiners, Coach Bobby Petrino and Dr. Marty Pollio. The event was presented by the Petrino Family Foundation and Kentucky Select Properties and sponsored by BB&T, Lamkin Wealth Management and the staff at Vincenzo’s.
Angie Zuvon Nenni and Wael Awad.
Mark and Jennifer Lamkin with Mary George Meiners and Terry Meiners.
Regina Jackson - Willis and Doug Willis.
Eric and Sandy McGlothin.
Steph Horne with John and Francie Tierney.
Gregg Cobb and Betty-Jean Cobb.
Blessings in a Backpack.
Andrew Horne and Emily Digenis.
Bobby and Becky Petrino with event coordinator Jennifer Lamkin and Mark Lamkin.
Linda and Alan Applegate and Judy Watson Gordan.
Jenny and Jason Alvey.
Jennifer and James Naive.
Christy Martin and Jessica Corum.
Regina Jackson - Willis and Diane Porter.
Customized celebrity aprons were displayed.
Mark Lamkin and Candyce Cliff.
A cocktail reception preceded the dinner.
Vincenzo's owner -operator Vincenzo Gabriele gestured as event coordinator Jennifer Lamkin smiled.
Jennifer Lamkin.
Jennifer Lamkin spoke.
Judy Watson Gordan gestured as she spoke.
Regina Jackson - Willis.
Regina Jackson - Willis spoke.
Candyce Cliff watched as chef Jay Bellucci prepared Crepes Agostino.