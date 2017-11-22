+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
VENeffect VIP Reception
November 22, 2017
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Guests enjoyed an evening of beauty, jewelry and fashion on Thursday, November 16 as sisters Rebecca Booth, M.D. and Cecil Booth celebrated the launch of their VENeffect anti-aging skin care line. Fashion-forward attendees also shopped from Rodeo Drive’s vast selection and Jeanette Simon’s Gypsy Jewelry collection.
Dionne Templeton and Kimberly Greenwell.
Abby and Marda Tasman.
Katy Brown and Darlene Allgeier.
Lizzie Cohen, Dr. Shellie Branson, owner of Rodeo Drive Raquel Koff, Sara Shpilberg and Angie Schultz.
Alice Kustes, Elizabeth Hughes and Susan Monsour.
Julia Lewis and Frankie Adams.
Tonya Vichnevsky and Olga Goldstein.
Ann Hollan, founder of VENeffect Dr. Rebecca Booth, Samantha Blieden and Patrick Savage.
Jana and John Dowds.
Founders of VENeffect Cecil Booth and Dr. Rebecca Booth.
Marsha Wells, Ardi Wilson and Dick Wilson.
Wayne Perky and Dick Wilson.
Jewelry designer Jeannette Simon.
Jewelry by Jeannette Simon.
Jewelry by Jeannette Simon.
Jewelry by Jeannette Simon.
Jewelry by Jeannette Simon.
