Thrive VIP Bourbon
November 1, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Special guests were treated to this VIP bourbon experience on October 19 following the grand opening of Thrive Innovation Center. The special reception was held at the Tower Speakeasy at Frazier History Museum, and guests enjoyed a performance by local favorite Linkin’ Bridge.
VIP Bourbon.
Gus Vlahos, Vice President, CDW Healthcare Bob Rossi and Jon Karl.
Steven Darrah and Linda Kenworthy.
Angela Burton, Strategic Business Development Executive for Senior Living & Long-Term Care Ginna Baik, Carol Challas with Travis and Garth Egbert.
Angela Burton and Shara Haq.
Jake Reisch and Matt Reiners played a game of checkers.
Clayton Yeko and Sean O'Connell.
Wesley Ker-Fox, Stephan Ostrander and Jason Wagner.
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to view the exhibits.
Dave Johnson and CEO & Executive Director Sheri Rose.
Tonya York Dees, Co-founder and Board Member John Reinhart and Tammy York-Day.
Strategic Business Development Executive for Senior Living & Long-Term Care Ginna Baik, President & CEO of Hosparus Health; member of the Thrive Center Board of Directors Phil Marshall, Rebekah Witherington and CEO & Executive Director Sheri Rose.
Exhibit at the Frazier History Museum.
Steve Perry, David Park and Mike Coleman.
Amy Dennison and Kelly Dettor.
President & CEO of Hosparus Health; member of the Thrive Center Board of Directors Phil Marshall proposed a toast.
Guests lifted their glasses to toast.
Sam Stewart and Sarah Daley.
Rachel Francine and J. Patrick Bewley.
