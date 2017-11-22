+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries

We Stand United for a Cause Gala

November 22, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

This black-tie fundraiser was held at The Gillespie on Friday, November 10. Hosted by the Mansfield Institute for Public Policy and Social Change, the gala featured a silent auction and awards presentation for organizations who support local homeless and unemployed veterans.

  • Col. Steve and Becky King.

  • Christine and William Starks.

  • Sandy Boyd and Yvette Jamison.

  • Lt. Col. Rodney Boyd and Tech. Sgt. Victor Cole.

  • Amanda Wiley and Monica Forte.

  • Andrea Houston, Monica Flowers, Micole Albert.

  • Casandra Harris-Gray and Kilen Gray.

  • Marty Traxler, Robert Martin and Peter Hayes.

  • Ervin Dimeny and Michael Nemes.

  • Spencer Johnson and Abbey Simpson.

  • Lt. Keil and Pamela Roark and Dr. Melanie House-Mansfield of the Mansfield Institute.

  • Cheyanne Cole and Vienese Boaz.

  • Linatte Hatfield and Andy Martin.

  • Starkisha Claycomb and Michelle Heffernan.

  • ABF2 Emmett Clarkson, QM3 Martin Smith, SH3 Derek Barber, AE2 Christopher Nowak and RP1 Adam Pace.

  • Pastor Jerry and Isabella Stephenson and Deanna and Reverend Emery Lee.

  • Wlater and Monica Jones and Dawn Yankeelov.

  • William Mansfield.

  • Derrick Bounds.

  • Christal Williams, Renee Mitchell and Judge David and Andrea Holton.

  • Kent Fowler II and Dr. Melanie House-Mansfield.

  • Kent Fowler II, Dwight Sweeney and Chuck Mitchell.

  • Charles Stallard, William Powell, Ramon Turner and Theodore Jones.

  • Mayor Greg Fischer.

