We Stand United for a Cause Gala
November 22, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
This black-tie fundraiser was held at The Gillespie on Friday, November 10. Hosted by the Mansfield Institute for Public Policy and Social Change, the gala featured a silent auction and awards presentation for organizations who support local homeless and unemployed veterans.
Col. Steve and Becky King.
Christine and William Starks.
Sandy Boyd and Yvette Jamison.
Lt. Col. Rodney Boyd and Tech. Sgt. Victor Cole.
Amanda Wiley and Monica Forte.
Andrea Houston, Monica Flowers, Micole Albert.
Casandra Harris-Gray and Kilen Gray.
Marty Traxler, Robert Martin and Peter Hayes.
Ervin Dimeny and Michael Nemes.
Spencer Johnson and Abbey Simpson.
Lt. Keil and Pamela Roark and Dr. Melanie House-Mansfield of the Mansfield Institute.
Cheyanne Cole and Vienese Boaz.
Linatte Hatfield and Andy Martin.
Starkisha Claycomb and Michelle Heffernan.
ABF2 Emmett Clarkson, QM3 Martin Smith, SH3 Derek Barber, AE2 Christopher Nowak and RP1 Adam Pace.
Pastor Jerry and Isabella Stephenson and Deanna and Reverend Emery Lee.
Wlater and Monica Jones and Dawn Yankeelov.
William Mansfield.
Derrick Bounds.
Christal Williams, Renee Mitchell and Judge David and Andrea Holton.
Kent Fowler II and Dr. Melanie House-Mansfield.
Kent Fowler II, Dwight Sweeney and Chuck Mitchell.
Charles Stallard, William Powell, Ramon Turner and Theodore Jones.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
