Speed After Hours

November 1, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

The Speed Museum kept their doors open late on October 20 and treated guests to a delightful mix of art, music and drinks. Aerialists and fire dancers performed while guests experienced tours of the museum and live music from The Fervor, Todd Hildreth Trio and more.

  • Teresa Reichenbach and Yelena Hagan.

  • Teresa Reichenbach, Jim Beggan and Yelena Hagan.

  • Katie Raible and James Pesetsky.

  • Kelly Corneiller, Cathy Hodge and Dale Matt.

  • J. Rounsie Mashburn and Maria Eckerle.

  • Eileen Yanoviak and Steven Bowling.

  • Sterling Franklin, D.Dee Shaw, Cathy Wilson and Chris Shaw.

  • Kathy and Don Corson.

  • Jill Barnes and John Weinrich.

  • LindsaySheldon and Heather Robinson.

  • Crystal and Greg Henderson, Joe Workman and Soon Bahrami.

  • Soon Bahrami and Jennifer Chu.

  • Jennifer Chu and Soon Bahrami.

  • Elizabeth and Skye Spalding.

  • Tiffany Smith, Donn Dunker, Delphine El Mehdi and Tim Wessel.

  • Anna Bostrom and Scott Sanders.

  • Terri Holtze and Angela Gonzalez.

  • Matt O'Daniel and Ben Lacy.

  • Ben Lacy.

  • Matt O'Daniel.

  • Ben Lacy.

  • Ben Lacy.

  • The Fervor.

  • The Fervor.

  • The Fervor.

  • The Fervor.

  • john Mock, Teal Wiche and Catherine Simmons.

  • Clay Marshall and Cherie Lanier of Bourbon Tango.

  • Katlyn Thompson, Nasib Alhaffer, Emily Johnson and Bassam Fawaz.

  • Whitney and Ryan Adkins.