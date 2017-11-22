Photos by Bill Wine

One of the most magical and fashionable parties of the year was held at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Saturday, November 18. The black-tie holiday affair featured a cocktail hour with specialty drinks from Heaven Hill, gourmet meal by Chef Graham Weber and entertainment by Groove Essential. Sponsored by Konika Minolta, the event is part of the Festival of Trees and Lights presented by Republic Bank. Two lucky individuals won incredible prizes as part of the fundraiser’s annual raffle. Susan Barrios of Prospect won a brand new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company, and Debbie Waiz of Sellersburg, Indiana won a BMW from BMW of Louisville. Honorary chairs for the Snow Ball are Carol and Dr. David H. Adamkin, a neonatologist at Norton Children’s Hospital and the Division Chief of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics at University of Louisville. Proceeds raised will go toward the renovation and expansion of the NICU at Norton Children’s Hospital, which cares for more than 1,400 premature and critically ill newborn children each year.