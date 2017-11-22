+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Snow Ball
November 22, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
One of the most magical and fashionable parties of the year was held at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Saturday, November 18. The black-tie holiday affair featured a cocktail hour with specialty drinks from Heaven Hill, gourmet meal by Chef Graham Weber and entertainment by Groove Essential. Sponsored by Konika Minolta, the event is part of the Festival of Trees and Lights presented by Republic Bank. Two lucky individuals won incredible prizes as part of the fundraiser’s annual raffle. Susan Barrios of Prospect won a brand new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company, and Debbie Waiz of Sellersburg, Indiana won a BMW from BMW of Louisville. Honorary chairs for the Snow Ball are Carol and Dr. David H. Adamkin, a neonatologist at Norton Children’s Hospital and the Division Chief of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics at University of Louisville. Proceeds raised will go toward the renovation and expansion of the NICU at Norton Children’s Hospital, which cares for more than 1,400 premature and critically ill newborn children each year.
Craig and Norton Children's Hospital's CNO Cis Gruebbel.
Richard and Ann Jones and Kealy and Frank Drago.
Evan Spalding, Judge Jessica Moore Spalding, Susan Moore and Mary Lou Meyer.
Ann and Dick Swope and Charlotte and Ed Nasief.
Dan and Cathe Dykstra.
Norton Brownsboro Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Andy and Kathy Strausbaugh.
Kathy Cox, Karen Lawrence, Norton Healthcare President and CEO Russ Cox and Gary Lawrence.
Curt Whelan, Norton Healthcare EVP and COO Mike Gough, Michelle Branam and Shelley Gast.
Jennifer and Jorge De La Jara, Norton Healthcare CDO Lynnie Meyer and Karen Stout
Tammy and Norton Children's Hospital President Tom Kmetz.
Norton Healthcare System Vice President of Health Policy Riggs Lewis and William E. Summers, IV.
Dr. Walter and Susi Rose and Tom Kmetz.
Shannon and Mavis Reid.
Laura and Scott Clark.
Joe and Trish Magana.
David and Trish Greene and Vanessa and Sean Thibodeaux.
Michele Greenwell, Ernie Dreher, Rhonda Petr, Sandy Johnson, Wayne Epostinal and George Morse.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides.
Macy Schieber and Isabel Puri.
Elizabeth Spalding, Ashton Kays and Kayla Clark.
Michele Greenwell and Rhonda Petr.
Matt Neely, Sandy Johnson and Wayne Estopinal.
Nilka Guerrero and Wilfredo Marrero.
Carol and David Adamkin, Thomas and Michelle Amlan, Matthew Adamkin, Priya Chandan, Stephanie Adamkin Delambre and Brian Delambre.
Theresa Houchens and Tracy Northam.
David Tomes, Mary Anne and Jim Beltman, Dayna Tomes, Trey and Leigh Graf, Jennifer and Bob Hater, Susan Graf and Doug and Angela Hepner.
Lynnie Meyer and Karen Stout.
Tony and Pam Missi.
Terynn and Zach Stewart.
Eddie and Ashley Peterson.
Andres Arias and Silvana Ordonez.
Cheryl White, Ron Zorn, Debra Gilbert and Lisa Hoyt.
Gene and Hannah Grueber.
Brad Savko, Kyle Kulyan and Patrick and Kaitlin Sullivan.
Nancy York, Daniel Schwartz, Missy Stober and Jeff Lassell.
Kelly McClain of 5/3 Bank, Kristie Kane of Republic Bank, Ginny Meyer, and Patrick Kane of Republic Bank.
McMasters Kieth Butler and Norton Risk Management Group.
Mary Lega, Karla Davis, Elizabeth GGodfrey, Susan Moore, Dana Sanders, Schristine Smith and Angela Burns of Greathouse Shryock who sponsored this tree.
Erin and Jim Frazier.
Lynnie Meyers addresses the guests.
Norton Healthcare Chaplain Adam Ruiz performs the invocation.
